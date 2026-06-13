Thousands Protest Racism in Belfast After Knife Attack

Thousands of people marched in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday to protest racism after a knife attack. The marchers carried signs with slogans like "Racism is the only threat to our streets" and "Belfast stands against racism." The city experienced unrest for two nights after a video emerged of a man attacking another person with a knife in the street.

شارك آلاف الأشخاص السبت في مسيرة مناهضة للعنصرية في مدينة بلفاست في إيرلندا الشمالية بعد اضطرابات عنيفة على خلفية حادثة طعن. رفع المتظاهرون لافتات تحمل شعارات مثل"الكراهية هي التهديد الوحيد لشوارعنا" و"بلفاست تقف ضد العنصرية".

وشهدت المدينة ليلتين من الاضطرابات بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو لهجوم بسكين وقع ليل الاثنين، أظهر رجلا يعتلي آخر ملقى في الشارع ويطعنه بسكين. وقالت المتظاهرة هيلاري هانتر (63 عاما) لوكالة فرانس برس إنها حضرت لأنها"تشعر بالاشمئزاز مما يحدث في بلدنا الجميل". وأضاف في التجمع الذي نظمته مجموعة"متحدون ضد العنصرية","الجميع هنا فقط لإظهار أن هؤلاء الأشخاص... الذين يتسببون بكل هذه المشاكل لا يتحدثون باسمنا".

وكان وزير شؤون إيرلندا الشمالية هيلاري بن قال الخميس إن أعمال الشغب أشاعت شعورا بالخوف، بعدما تعرض بعض الناس"للترهيب" و"أحرق بلطجية ملثمون منازلهم بسبب لون بشرتهم". ولفت إلى تقارير تفيد بإيقاف أشخاص في سياراتهم لسؤالهم عن جنسيتهم في طريقهم إلى العمل، مشددا على أن ذلك"غير مقبول على الإطلاق". وصرّح عضو المجلس المحلي سيماس دي فاوت، المنتمي إلى الحزب العمالي الاشتراكي الديموقراطي، وهو الحزب القومي الرئيسي في إيرلندا الشمالية، بأن الناس خرجوا لإظهار أنهم"مصدومون" من"العنف العنصري".

وأضاف أن منظمات في أنحاء المدينة تعمل بلا كلل لإسكان الأشخاص الذين أضحوا"خائفين للغاية" من العودة إلى منازلهم. تُعد الهجرة قضية حساسة في كل من المملكة المتحدة وإيرلندا، وقد ساهمت في صعود حزب الإصلاح البريطاني اليميني المتشدد بقيادة نايجل فاراج





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Racism Belfast Northern Ireland Knife Attack Protest Migration Farage Racist Party

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