The Strange Tale of Albert Einstein's Brain: A Study in Ethics and Science

The story of the brain of Albert Einstein, a renowned physicist, is a tale of scientific curiosity, ethical dilemmas, and the boundaries of human experimentation. After Einstein's death in 1955, his brain was removed and studied for decades, raising questions about the ethics of post-mortem research and the limits of scientific inquiry.

في حادثة أثارت جدلا واسعا في الأوساط العلمية والطبية، تحوّل دماغ الفيزيائي الشهير ألبرت أينشتاين إلى مادة دراسة غير مسبوقة بعد وفاته عام 1955، إثر قيام الطبيب الشرعي توماس هارفي بإزالته دون إذن من العائلة، ثم الاحتفاظ به لسنوات طويلة لإجراء تقسيمات وعينات منه لدراسات علمية لاحقة.

توفي أينشتاين في 18 أبريل 1955 عن عمر ناهز 76 عاما، بعد نقله إلى مستشفى برينستون في 17 أبريل إثر نزيف داخلي ناجم عن تمدد في الشريان الأورطي البطني. وكان أينشتاين قد رفض التدخل الجراحي، وعبّر عن رغبته في عدم إطالة حياته صناعيا، قائلا بحسب ما نُقل عنه: إنه يريد أن"يرحل عندما يحين الوقت".

وبحسب وصيته، فقد طلب أينشتاين أن يتم حرق جثمانه بعد الوفاة حتى لا يتحول قبره إلى مزار، وقد نُفّذت رغبته بالفعل، حيث تم حرق الجثمان ونثر الرماد في موقع سري، إلا أن ما لم يكن معلوما للعائلة في البداية هو أن عملية التشريح الطبي شهدت إزالة دماغه دون إذن مسبق. وخلال عملية التشريح، قام الطبيب توماس هارفي باستخراج دماغ أينشتاين للاحتفاظ به لأغراض البحث العلمي، وهو ما أدى لاحقا إلى خلاف مع عائلته، خاصة ابنه الذي أبدى اعتراضه الشديد على هذا الإجراء، غير أن هارفي تمكن لاحقا من الحصول على موافقة ضمنية لإجراء دراسات علمية على الدماغ، مقابل تعهده بنشر نتائج بحثية حول ما قد يفسر عبقرية أينشتاين.

ورغم هذا التعهد، لم تُنشر أي نتائج علمية لفترة طويلة، ولم يُكشف مصير الدماغ إلا في عام 1978، حين أجرى الصحفي ستيفن ليفي تحقيقا صحفيا لمجلة New Jersey Monthly، التقى خلاله هارفي وكشف تفاصيل احتفاظه بالدماغ. وبحسب ما تبين لاحقا، قام هارفي بقياس الدماغ ووزنه وتصويره، كما كلف بإعداد رسومات له، ثم أشرف على تقسيمه إلى نحو 240 جزءا، إضافة إلى إعداد 12 مجموعة من شرائح أنسجة بلغ عددها نحو 200 شريحة، جرى حفظها في جامعة بنسلفانيا في فيلادلفيا، كما قام بتوزيع عينات على عدد من الباحثين لدراستها، مع احتفاظه بالجزء الأكبر لفترات طويلة.

وفي مرحلة لاحقة، وصلت بعض العينات إلى باحثين متخصصين، من بينهم عالمة الأعصاب ماريان دايموند من جامعة كاليفورنيا في بيركلي، التي حصلت على أربع عينات صغيرة أُرسلت لها داخل وعاء كان يُستخدم سابقا لحفظ عبوة مايونيز وقد نُقلت هذه العينات بهدف دراستها علميا. وأظهرت بعض الدراسات اللاحقة نتائج محدودة، من بينها دراسة عام 1985 أشارت إلى أن دماغ أينشتاين قد يحتوي على نسبة أعلى من الخلايا الدبقية، خصوصا في مناطق مرتبطة بالتصور والتفكير المعقد، بينما أشارت دراسة أخرى عام 1996 إلى أن الخلايا العصبية قد تكون أكثر كثافة مقارنة بعيّنات مرجعية، إلا أن هذه النتائج ظلت محل جدل علمي، إذ لا يمكن الجزم بما إذا كانت هذه الخصائص سببا في عبقريته أم نتيجة لاستخدام دماغه المكثف خلال حياته العلمية.

وفي هذا السياق، حذّر باحثون من الإفراط في تفسير نتائج دراسة دماغ واحد، مشيرين إلى أن الفروق الفردية بين الأدمغة البشرية لا تسمح باستخلاص استنتاجات قاطعة حول الذكاء أو الموهبة. أما الطبيب توماس هارفي، فقد انتهت به هذه القضية إلى فقدان وظيفته في مستشفى برينستون، بعد الجدل الذي أثارته عملية الاحتفاظ بالدماغ دون موافقة رسمية، وعند سؤاله لاحقا عن سبب احتفاظه به، قال ببساطة:"لم أكن أعلم أن أحدا آخر يريد أخذه".

وتظل قصة دماغ أينشتاين واحدة من أكثر الحالات إثارة للجدل في تاريخ البحث العلمي الحديث، بين الطموح لفهم مصدر العبقرية، والحدود الأخلاقية للتعامل مع الجسد البشري بعد الوفاة





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Albert Einstein Brain Study Ethics Post-Mortem Research Scientific Inquiry

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