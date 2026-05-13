The article discusses the potential shift in US monetary policy under the new Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, who is expected to replace Jerome Powell. Warsh is considered a more moderate figure compared to Powell, with a focus on price stability and monitoring inflation. This shift could lead to a more balanced approach between economic growth and price stability, potentially resulting in a more moderate monetary policy. The article also highlights the political and economic factors that may influence the Fed's decisions and the potential impact on the global economy.

يبدو أن الرئيس الأمريكي قريب من بلوغ هدفه المتمثل في "إزاحة كاملة" لإرث جيروم باول، الرئيس الحالي لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي، والذي حرص دوماً على سياسة أكثر تشدداً فيما يتعلق بأسعار الفائدة.

المتغير الأساسي هنا الإتيان بوجه يميل، حسب محللين كثر، إلى سياسة نقدية أقل تشدداً مما كانت عليه خلال السنوات الأخيرة، وهو كيفن وارش. وفي هذا الصدد، تشير التقديرات إلى أن هذه الخطوة قد تعيد رسم ملامح السياسة النقدية الأمريكية، خاصة في ظل الضغوط السياسية المطالبة بخفض أسعار الفائدة لدعم النمو الاقتصادي وتقليل أعباء التمويل على الشركات والأسر.

والمتتبع لحال الاقتصاد الأمريكي منذ بداية العام، يجد أنه يمر بمرحلة حساسة للغاية تتداخل فيها الاعتبارات السياسية مع التحديات النقدية والمالية القائمة التي ترجع لعوامل عدة. لذلك نجد أنه مع اقتراب انتقال قيادة مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي إلى كيفن وارش، المرشح المدعوم من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب لخلافة جيروم باول، سوف تتغير البوصلة بالكامل.

والمعروف عن كيفن وارش أنه أحد الشخصيات الاقتصادية المحافظة نسبياً، حيث سبق له أن شغل عضوية مجلس محافظي الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بين عامي 2006 و2011، وهي الفترة التي شهدت الأزمة المالية العالمية. وخلال تلك المرحلة اكتسب خبرة كبيرة في إدارة الأزمات النقدية والتعامل مع اضطرابات الأسواق المالية. كما ارتبط اسمه لاحقاً بدوائر المال والاستثمار الأمريكية، ما جعله مقرباً من المؤسسات المالية الكبرى ومن صناع القرار الاقتصادي في واشنطن.

ورغم أنه لا يصنف ضمن التيار المتشدد للغاية داخل الفيدرالي، إلا أنه يميل إلى إعطاء أهمية كبيرة لاستقرار الأسعار ومراقبة التضخم، ويظهر في الوقت نفسه مرونة أكبر تجاه النمو الاقتصادي مقارنة ببعض المحافظين النقديين التقليديين. ولهذا ترى الأسواق أن وصوله إلى رئاسة الاحتياطي الفيدرالي قد يفتح الباب أمام سياسة نقدية أقل تشدداً.

وقد جاءت عملية ترسيخ وارش في المنصب وسط أجواء سياسية معقدة، إذ مارس الرئيس ترامب ضغوطاً متكررة على الاحتياطي الفيدرالي خلال الأعوام الماضية مطالباً بخفض أسعار الفائدة لتحفيز الاقتصاد والأسواق المالية. وكان ترامب قد انتقد جيروم باول مراراً بسبب ما اعتبره تشدداً مفرطاً في السياسة النقدية. ويعتقد عدد من المحللين أن ترشيح وارش يعكس رغبة الإدارة الأمريكية الحالية في اختيار شخصية أكثر انسجاماً مع التوجهات الاقتصادية للبيت الأبيض، من دون أن يعني ذلك فقدان الاحتياطي الفيدرالي استقلاليته بشكل كامل.

فالنظام الداخلي للفيدرالي يعتمد على التصويت الجماعي داخل لجنة السوق المفتوحة، ما يحد من قدرة أي رئيس منفرد على فرض قراراته بصورة مطلقة. ومع ذلك، فإن شخصية رئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي تظل عاملاً مؤثراً في توجيه التوقعات المستقبلية للأسواق، لأن المستثمرين يراقبون خطاب الرئيس الجديد وإشاراته المتعلقة بالتضخم والنمو وسوق العمل. ومن هنا، فإن ترسيخ كيفن وارش في رئاسة الفيدرالي قد يؤدي إلى تغير تدريجي في توقعات المستثمرين بشأن مسار أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية خلال الأعوام المقبلة.

فبالنظر إلى الوضع الحالي، نجد أن أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية تدور عند مستويات مرتفعة نسبياً مقارنة بمتوسط العقد الماضي، بعدما اعتمد الفيدرالي سياسة تشديد قوية لمواجهة موجات التضخم التي شهدها الاقتصاد منذ عام 2022. وقد ساعد هذا التشديد النقدي في تهدئة التضخم تدريجياً، لكنه في المقابل رفع تكاليف الاقتراض وأثر في سوق العقارات والاستثمارات الصناعية.

لذلك يرى مراقبون أن كيفن وارش سوف يتبنى سياسة أكثر توازناً، تقوم على خفض تدريجي ومدروس لأسعار الفائدة إذا استمرت مؤشرات التضخم في التراجع واستقرت سوق العمل. ويستند هذا السيناريو إلى قناعة متزايدة داخل الأسواق بأن الاقتصاد الأمريكي لم يعد بحاجة إلى مستويات التشديد المرتفعة نفسها، خاصة مع تباطؤ النمو العالمي وتراجع الضغوط التضخمية مقارنة بذروة الأزمة.

وفي حال تبنى كيفن وارش هذا النهج، فمن المرجح أن تشهد الولايات المتحدة دورة تيسير نقدي معتدلة خلال الفترة المقبلة، ما قد يؤدي إلى انخفاض عوائد السندات الأمريكية وتحسن أداء أسواق الأسهم وزيادة الإقبال على الأصول عالية المخاطر، كما قد يتراجع الدولار نسبياً أمام العملات الرئيسية إذا انخفض الفارق بين أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية ونظيراتها في الاقتصادات الكبرى الأخرى. لكن هذا السيناريو ليس مؤكداً بشكل كامل، إذ إن الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي لا يزال يواجه تحديات عديدة، أبرزها احتمال عودة التضخم للارتفاع نتيجة التوترات الجيوسياسية أو ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة أو استمرار قوة سوق العمل الأمريكية.

وفي هذه الحالة قد يجد وارش نفسه مضطراً للإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة مرتفعة لفترة أطول، حفاظاً على مصداقية البنك المركزي واستقرار الأسعار. كذلك، يخشى البعض من أن يؤدي التقارب السياسي بين الإدارة الأمريكية ورئيس الفيدرالي الجديد إلى زيادة المخاوف بشأن استقلالية البنك المركزي. أما من الناحية الدولية، فإن أي تغير في اتجاهات أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية ستكون له انعكاسات واسعة على الاقتصاد العالمي، لأن الدولار يمثل العملة الرئيسية للتجارة والتمويل الدوليين.

وعادة ما يؤدي خفض الفائدة الأمريكية إلى زيادة تدفقات رؤوس الأموال نحو الأسواق الناشئة وتحسن أوضاع التمويل العالمي، بينما يؤدي رفع الفائدة إلى تشديد الأوضاع المالية عالمياً. ونتيجة لما سبق، يمكن القول إن الأسواق، على اختلاف طبيعتها، تميل إلى الاعتقاد بأن عهد كيفن وارش قد يكون أكثر ميلاً إلى التوازن بين دعم النمو الاقتصادي والحفاظ على استقرار الأسعار، وهو ما قد يفتح الباب أمام سياسة نقدية أقل تشدداً مقارنة بالسنوات الماضية.

وقد تم اختيار هذه المقالة لأنها تحتوي على معلومات مفيدة ومفصلة حول موضوع السياسة النقدية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتتناول تأثير ترشيح كيفن وارش لرئاسة مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي على مسار أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية في المستقبل القريب





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