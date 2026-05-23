The Incredible Story of Gregor MacGregor: A Scottish Conman Who Fooled the Rich and the Elite

Gregor MacGregor, a Scottish conman, pulled off one of the most incredible cons in history. He convinced hundreds of people, including the elite, that a country called 'Bermuda' existed, complete with a king, a constitution, and a thriving economy. He sold land, issued bonds, and even appointed himself as the king's representative. However, when the settlers arrived, they found nothing but a desolate wasteland, and the con was exposed.

في كل مكان وزمان، هناك أناس يجيدون الاحتيال والخداع، يخترعون حيلاً تسيل لها لعاب الآخرين كي يتفننون في الحصول على أموالهم، ففي مطلع القرن التاسع عشر، وبينما كانت أوروبا تعيش حالة من الاكتشافات والتوسع الاستعماري، ظهرت واحدة من أغرب قصص الاحتيال في التاريخ، كان بطلها رجل اسكتلندي يسمى غريغور ماكغريغور، استطاع أن يقنع مئات الأشخاص وحتى النخب في بريطانيا بوجود دولة"الأحلام" لا وجود لها في عالم الواقع.

شارك ماكغريغور في حروب استقلال فنزويلا ضد إسبانيا، واستفاد من ذلك بأن ادّعى لاحقاً أنه حصل على رتبة عسكرية رفيعة وإنجازات بطولية عظيمة، رغم أن سجله الحقيقي كان محدوداً للغاية، وعند عودته إلى بريطانيا، نجح في بناء صورة مزيفة لنفسه كبطل حرب و"مستكشف" يمتلك نفوذاً في أمريكا الوسطى. خلق ماكغريغور هذه الصورة لنفسه خطوة لإطلاق واحدة من أخطر عملياته الاحتيالية، حيث أعلن عن وجود دولة خيالية أطلق عليها اسم"بوياس" زاعماً أن حاكماً محلياً منحه ملايين الأفدنة من الأراضي الخصبة على ساحل أمريكا الوسطى، وتعيينه حاكماً رسمياً لها.

ولإضفاء نوع من المصداقية على روايته، قدّم خرائط رسمية، ووثائق حكومية مزيفة، وعَلَماً للدولة الجديدة، ما جعل القصة تبدو حقيقية تماماً في نظر المستثمرين والنخب في لندن. و بفضل هذه الحيلة، دخل ماكغريغور في الأوساط الأرستقراطية وتعمق فيها، وبدأ البعض ينظر إلى"بوياس" كفرصة استثمارية واعدة. كان هدف ماكغريغور الحقيقي من هذا المشروع، كما تكشف المصادر التاريخية، لم يكن بناء دولة أو مشروع استعماري، بل تحقيق الربح المالي من وراء عمليته الاحتياليه.

فقد تمكن ماكغريغور من جمع أموال ضخمة عبر بيع سندات وأراضٍ افتراضية للمهاجرين والمستثمرين، حيث كان يروّج لمساحات شاسعة من الأراضي بأسعار منخفضة، ويعد بعوائد ضخمة في المستقبل. وللوصول للدولة المزعومة، وتحقيق الثراء الفاحش، انطلقت بين عامي 1822 و1823، سفن تحمل مئات المستوطنين البريطانيين نحو"بوياس" على أمل بدء حياة جديدة في أرض مزدهرة كما وُصفت لهم، لكن عند وصولهم، اصطدموا بواقع صادم ومؤلم، لا مدن، ولا بنية تحتية، ولا حتى ميناء متطور، بل مجرد منطقة نائية قاسية وطبيعة استوائية خطيرة.

حاول المستوطنون الجدد الحالمون بالثراء التكيف مع الوضع والبقاء، لكن الظروف كانت كارثية وقاسية، حيث نقص الغذاء، وانتشار الأمراض مثل الملاريا والحمى الصفراء، كل ذلك أدى إلى وفاة عدد كبير منهم، بينما عاد الناجين في حالة انهيار تام، وتشير التقديرات إلى أن أكثر من 150 شخصاً فقدوا حياتهم نتيجة هذه المغامرة. بعد الخسائر الفادحة في الأرواح والأموال، انكشفت الحقيقة، بوباس ليست سوى سراب، ومقبرة للمستوطنين، ما تسبب في واحدة من أكبر الفضائح المالية في ذلك العصر، فهي لم تكن سوى دولة وهمية بالكامل، وأن الوثائق التي قدمها ماكغريغور كانت مزيفة، ومع ذلك، لم تُغلق القصة عند هذا الحد، وعاود ماكغريغور الكرة في دول أخرى بخداعه أناساً آخرين وفق britannica.

قصة ماكغريغور تعد مثالاً كلاسيكياً على قوة الخداع عندما يمتزج الطموح بالوهم، وكيف يمكن لفكرة غير حقيقية أن تتحول إلى مشروع يغيّر مصير مئات الأشخاص ويهز ثقة الأسواق في عصره





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