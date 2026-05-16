The article discusses the importance of parental presence and attachment in early childhood development, challenging the notion that excessive parental response to a child's cries or demands is detrimental. It highlights the biological basis of parental response and the role of responsive parenting in building strong emotional and physical connections between children and caregivers.

NEWS TEXT: بين نصائح الأقارب وتعليقات المجتمع السريعة، كثيراً ما يسمع الأمهات والآباء عبارات من نوع: "لا تحمله كثيراً", "سيعتاد عليك", أو "اتركه يبكي حتى يتعلم".

لكن العلم الحديث يضع هذه الفكرة تحت مراجعة صارمة، ويقول إن استجابة الوالدين لبكاء الرضيع ليست دلالاً مفرطاً، بل لغة بيولوجية أساسية بين الطفل ومن يرعاه. ووفقاً لمقال نشره موقع "ريزد غود" التربوي فإن الخوف من "إفساد" الرضع عبر حملهم أو تهدئتهم يعكس ثقافة أصبحت أقل ارتياحاً لفكرة القرب الجسدي والاعتماد الطبيعي في السنوات الأولى، رغم أن الأطفال يولدون وهم يحتاجون إلى الاتصال والاحتواء والتنظيم المشترك أكثر من حاجتهم إلى "التدريب" على الاستقلال المبكر.

البكاء في الشهور الأولى ليس مناورة ولا اختباراً لحدود الأهل، بل وسيلة الرضيع الوحيدة للإبلاغ عن الجوع أو التعب أو الخوف أو الحاجة إلى القرب. وبحسب منظمة "زيرو تو ثري" الأمريكية لتنمية الطفولة المبكرة، فإن التربية المتجاوبة تعني الرد المناسب والمتسق على حاجات الرضع والأطفال الصغار، وهي تبني روابط عاطفية قوية وتدعم النمو الصحي والتعلق الآمن.

وتؤكد الأكاديمية الأمريكية لطب الأطفال أن العلاقات المبكرة الآمنة والداعمة والحنونة تمثل أساساً مهماً للنمو الاجتماعي والعاطفي في الطفولة المبكرة، وأن دعم هذه العلاقات يعد جزءاً من الرعاية الصحية الوقائية للأطفال. لا تقف أهمية القرب عند الجانب العاطفي فقط، فالتلامس الجلدي بين الطفل ومقدم الرعاية ينعكس على الاستقرار الجسدي أيضاً.

حتى حمل الطفل خلال اليوم له أثر قابل للقياس، فقد أجرى الباحثان "أورس هونسيكر" و"رونالد بار" تجربة عشوائية تضم 99 ثنائي من الأمهات والرضع، لاختبار ما إذا كان حمل الطفل لفترات إضافية يقلل البكاء الطبيعي في الشهور الأولى، ووجدت الدراسة أن زيادة الحمل اليومي ساعدت على خفض مدة البكاء والتململ لدى الرضع. وتشير قراءة لاحقة للأدبيات العلمية إلى أن زيادة حمل الرضيع بنحو 1.7 ساعة يومياً بين الأسبوعين الرابع والثاني عشر ارتبطت بانخفاض إجمالي مدة البكاء اليومي بنسبة 43%، وفقاً لدراسة عن الدلالة التكيفية للبكاء المكثف لدى الرضع.

الفكرة الأساسية ليست أن يكون الوالدان متاحين بصورة مثالية في كل لحظة، بل أن يتعلم الطفل، عبر التكرار، أن العالم قابل للثقة وأن حاجاته ستُسمع، هذا الإحساس لا يعيق الاستقلال لاحقاً، بل يمنحه قاعدة آمنة ينطلق منها. وأشارت مراجعة منشورة عن التدخلات القائمة على التعلق، على وجود أدلة قوية تربط بين التعلق الآمن في الطفولة المبكرة ومخرجات إيجابية في المجالات الاجتماعية والعاطفية والنفسية.

كثير من الثقافات لا ترى حمل الطفل أو النوم بالقرب منه باعتباره مشكلة، بل جزءاً طبيعياً من الرعاية. ونستطيع أن نستشهد بممارسات في بالي، حيث يُحمل الرضع باستمرار تقريباً في الشهور الأولى، وبأمثلة من ثقافات المايا التي تنظر إلى نوم الطفل قريباً من والديه بوصفه أمراً بديهياً لا استثناءً. وهنا لا يدعو العلم إلى نسخ نمط ثقافي واحد، بل إلى إعادة النظر في الفكرة التي تجعل الاستجابة للطفل ضعفاً أو "تدليلاً".

فاحتياجات الرضيع لا تتغير لأن المجتمع يستعجل الاستقلال، ولا يصبح الطفل متلاعباً لأنه يريد ذراعين دافئتين. الاستجابة لا تعني غياب الحدود إلى الأبد، ولا تعني أن يتحول الوالدان إلى حالة إنهاك دائمة، لكنها في الأشهر والسنوات الأولى تعني فهم الفرق بين طفل يحتاج إلى التنظيم وبين بالغ يتوقع منه ضبط نفسه وحده، فالرضيع لا يملك بعد الجهاز العصبي الناضج الذي يسمح له بتهدئة نفسه كما يفعل الكبار.

لذلك، حين تحمل الأم طفلها الباكي أو يربت الأب على ظهر رضيع قلق، فهما لا يصنعان طفلاً "مدللاً", بل يشاركان في بناء جهازه العاطفي والعصبي خطوة خطوة. والطفل الذي يطلب القرب لا يتلاعب بمن حوله، بل يتواصل بلغته الوحيدة ويبحث عن الأمان الذي يحتاجه لينمو. ومن هنا، فإن السؤال ليس: "هل سأفسد طفلي إذا حملته؟

", بل: "ماذا يتعلم طفلي عندما يجدني حاضراً؟ ". والإجابة التي تلتقي عندها الأبحاث الحديثة والخبرة الإنسانية القديمة واضحة: الحضور لا يفسد الرضيع، بل يعلّمه أن العالم مكان يمكن الوثوق به





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Early Childhood Development Parental Presence Responsive Parenting Attachment Biological Basis Responsive Care

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