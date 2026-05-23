The High Intelligence Syndrome: A Sense of Guilt That's Hard to Understand

The article discusses the unique feelings of guilt that high-IQ individuals experience, which is often misunderstood by others. It highlights how these individuals perceive the ethical implications of everyday situations and feel responsible for resolving them. The article also explores the role of perfectionism and the pressure to be the perfect parent or mentor, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy and guilt.

يواجه أصحاب الذكاء العالي شعورًا بالذنب بطريقة يصعب على معظم الناس فهمها، ووفقًا لمجلة "علم النفس اليوم"، فإن إدراك الحساسية الأخلاقية لدى الأذكياء يولد لديهم هذا الشعور أكثر من غيرهم.

وتضيف المجلة أن أصحاب الذكاء العالي يدركون البُعد الأخلاقي للمواقف العادية التي يمرّ بها الآخرون دون تفكير. تتحوّل وجبة الطعام العادية إلى جرد ذهني لسلسلة توريدها. حتى عملية شراء بسيطة تثير وعيًا بعدم المساواة. وتشير المجلة إلى أن الجزء الأكثر إيلامًا هو أن من حولك لا يشعرون بذلك.

وعندما تحاول شرح الأمر، تبدو وكأنك تلقي مواعظ أو تستهلك الآخرين، بينما أنت في الواقع مشغولًا جدًا بمحاسبة نفسك لدرجة أنك لا تستطيع محاسبة أي شخص آخر. الفجوة بين هذين الواقعين تلد الشعور بالذنب. إذا رأيت الحل بوضوح تام، فإن جزءًا من عقلك يقرر أنك مسؤول عن إيجاده، ويحاسبك عندما تعجز عن ذلك. الدافع الثالث هو المثالية، وهي حاجة ملحة لتبرير كل شيء، بما في ذلك نتائج لم تكن في متناول يدك.

الصديق الذي دمّر حياته رغم كل محاولاتك. الموقف الذي رأيته ينهار ولم تستطع إيقافه. جزء من العقل يسجل كل ذلك على أنه فشل شخصي على أي حال. الأطفال الموهوبون أيضًا إلى تحمل مسؤوليات الوالدين في سن مبكرة، فيُصوَّرون كالشخص المستقر، والمُستشار، والمحور العاطفي لمنزل لم يكن ينبغي أن يحتاج إليهم أبدًا.

والطفل الذي لا يستطيع أداء دور مستحيل لا يلوم الدور، بل يلوم نفسه. في النهاية، بعض ما يشعر به البالغون الأذكياء والحساسون من شعور بالذنب هو في الواقع حزن على الفجوة بين العالم كما هو، والعالم كما يتصورونه





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High Intelligence Syndrome Sense Of Guilt Ethical Implications Perfectionism Pressure To Be Perfect

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