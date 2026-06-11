The Evolution of the FIFA World Cup: From a Dream to a Global Phenomenon

The FIFA World Cup has come a long way since its inception in 1930. From a dream of a French lawyer to a global phenomenon, the tournament has transformed from a small-scale event to an extravaganza that unites the world under the same football pitch.

قبل أن تتحول كأس العالم إلى الحدث الرياضي الأكثر متابعة على وجه الأرض، وقبل أن تتجه أنظار مليارات البشر إلى المستطيل الأخضر كل 4 سنوات، كانت فكرة تنظيم البطولة مجرد حلم راود محامياً فرنسياً آمن بأن كرة القدم تستحق بطولة تجمع العالم تحت راية واحدة.

وبعد سنوات من المشاورات، رأى الفرنسي جول ريميه، رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم آنذاك، أن الشعبية المتزايدة للعبة تتطلب حدثاً خاصاً بها يتجاوز حدود القارات ويمنح المنتخبات فرصة التنافس على لقب عالمي، ليبدأ رحلة إقناع الاتحادات الوطنية بالفكرة التي واجهت الكثير من العقبات، سواء بسبب تكاليف السفر أو صعوبة جمع المنتخبات من مختلف أنحاء العالم في بطولة واحدة، حتى نجح في مهمته عام 1928 عندما أقنع أعضاء الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم رسمياً بإطلاق بطولة كأس العالم.

وبعد عامين فقط، استضافت الأوروغواي النسخة الأولى من البطولة عام 1930 بمشاركة 13 منتخباً، حيث بدأت رحلة تاريخية تحولت إلى أكبر حدث كروي في العالم، ولم يكن أحد يتوقع حينها أن البطولة التي ولدت بمشاركة محدودة ستصبح بعد عقود ملتقى لأفضل منتخبات العالم ومتابعة مليارات المشجعين. ومنذ النسخة الأولى، اعتمدت البطولة نظام إقامة المونديال مرة كل 4 سنوات، وهو التقليد الذي حافظت عليه حتى اليوم، ولم تغب كأس العالم عن موعدها سوى مرتين فقط، بعد إلغاء نسختي 1942 و1946 بسبب الحرب العالمية الثانية، التي فرضت ظروفاً استثنائية على العالم وأوقفت العديد من الأحداث الرياضية الدولية، قبل أن تعود من جديد عام 1950 في البرازيل، لتواصل مسيرتها بانتظام بمستوى أقوى.

وتقديراً للدور الذي لعبه جول ريميه، صاحب فكرة «المونديال»، في تحويل الحلم إلى حقيقة، قرر الاتحاد الدولي عام 1946 إطلاق اسمه على الكأس التي تمنح للبطل، لتعرف باسم «كأس جول ريميه»، وظلت الكأس تحمل هذا الاسم حتى عام 1970، عندما احتفظت بها البرازيل بعد تتويجها باللقب للمرة الثالثة، قبل أن يقدم «فيفا» الكأس الحالية. واليوم تبدأ النسخة 23 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026، التي تؤكد نجاح مؤسسها بعد أن تحولت المشاركة من 13 إلى 48 منتخباً، في أكبر نسخة بتاريخ البطولة، يترقبها الجميع بشغف بعد أن تحولت من فكرة صغيرة إلى حدث يوحد شعوب العالم حول لعبة واحدة





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