The Battle for Creativity in an AI-Driven World

The rise of AI has led to a debate over the ownership and value of human creativity. As AI models are trained on human-generated content, the question arises whether creativity is a fundamental right or a mere raw material to be exploited. This article explores the legal and ethical implications of this debate and the efforts made to protect human creativity in an increasingly AI-driven world.

القصص التي نقرؤها ليست مجرد صفوف من الحروف، بل هي أثر بيولوجي لتجربة بشرية لا يمكن اختزالها في معادلة رياضية. حين قررت شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي تغذية نماذجها بإنتاجنا الإبداعي، لم تكن تبني أداة تقنية فحسب، بل كانت تقوم ب“هندسة عكسية” لعقولنا لبيع نتائجها في سوقٍ بلغت قيمته 161 مليار دولار.

واليوم، تقف قضية ال“ 1.5 مليار دولار ” كحاجز قانوني يطرح سؤالاً مباشراً: هل الإبداع حقٌ متأصلٌ في صاحبه، أم أنه مادة خام مشاعة بمجرد أن يراها ضوء الشاشة؟ إن صراعنا الحالي هو محاولة لتعريف حدود“المملكية” في عصرٍ تحاول فيه الخوارزميات مصادرة حق الإنسان في أن يكون المصدر الوحيد للدهشة، خاصة مع التوقعات الصادمة بأن يتجاوز المحتوى المولد آلياً 90% من إجمالي النصوص على الإنترنت بحلول عام 2027، مما يهدد بإغراق الفكر الإنساني في تلوث معلوماتي غير مسبوق





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