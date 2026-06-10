The Benefits of a High-Protein Diet for Weight Loss and Overall Health

A high-protein diet can help you lose weight, improve your overall health, and control your appetite. Protein helps increase satiety, reducing calorie intake and appetite. It also reduces hunger levels and increases energy expenditure, leading to weight loss.

يعتبر النظام الغذائي الغني بالبروتين من الأنظمة الغذائية الفعالة التي تساعد على إنقاص الوزن وتحسين الصحة العامة. إذ يسهم البروتين في زيادة الشعور بالشبع لفترات أطول، مما يقلل من استهلاك السعرات الحرارية ويحد من الرغبة في تناول الطعام.

وحسب موقع 'هيلث لاين' العلمي، تشير الأبحاث إلى أن 20 إلى 30 غراماً من البروتين عالي الجودة يومياً هي الكمية الموصى بها في المتوسط لمعظم الأشخاص الأصحاء، مع أن بعض البيانات تشير إلى أن 100 غرام أو أكثر قد تحفّز استجابةً مُطوّلة في الجسم لاستخدام الطاقة، وتحسين عمليات الأيض، وإدارة الوزن. بشكل عام، تساعد الأطعمة الغنية بالبروتين وأنماط الأكل الصحية على التحكم في الوزن، حتى دون تقييد السعرات الحرارية أو العناصر الغذائية الأخرى.

ويرجع السبب في ذلك إلى: البروتين يُعطي شعوراً قوياً بالشبع، مما يعني أنك تشعر بالشبع لفترة أطول. وهذا بدوره قد يؤدي إلى انخفاض تلقائي في استهلاك السعرات الحرارية. يرتبط النظام الغذائي الغني بالبروتين بتقليل الرغبة الشديدة في تناول الطعام، خصوصاً تناول الوجبات الخفيفة ليلاً. ثبت أن زيادة تناول البروتين لها تأثير حراري أكبر.

وهذا يعني أنها قد تزيد من عدد السعرات الحرارية التي يتم حرقها بما يصل إلى 80 إلى 100 سعرة حرارية يومياً. ثبت أن البروتين يقلل من مستويات هرمون الجوع (الغريلين)، ويعزز مستويات هرمونات كبح الشهية (جي إل بي-1 وبي بي واي). تتنوع مصادر البروتين بين الحيواني والنباتي، وقد أظهرت دراسات علمية كثيرة أن كلاهما فعال في تعزيز فقدان الوزن.

ووفقاً للدراسات، فقد أظهرت أنماط التغذية الغنية بالبروتين النباتي فوائد مماثلة لتلك التي توفرها الأنظمة الغذائية الغنية بالبروتين الحيواني في إنقاص الوزن والتحكم في الشهية وزيادة كمية الطعام المتناولة. لكن بغض النظر عن كون البروتين نباتياً أم حيوانياً، فقد ارتبط تناول بعض الأطعمة بانتظام بفقدان الوزن أكثر من غيرها





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High-Protein Diet Weight Loss Health Benefits Satiety Calorie Intake Appetite Control Hunger Levels Energy Expenditure Weight Loss Protein Sources Plant-Based Protein Animal-Based Protein Dietary Patterns Research Studies

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