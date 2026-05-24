Tea vs. Coffee: Study Confirms Significant Differences in Impact on Bone Health

A long-term study of over 10,000 women aged 55 and above found that high coffee consumption, exceeding five cups a day, was associated with lower bone mineral density (BMD), while moderate tea consumption was linked to a slight increase in BMD, with no negative impact on bones from high tea consumption.

كشفت دراسة علمية واسعة امتدت لعشر سنوات وشملت نحو 10,000 امرأة مسنّة عن اختلافات ملحوظة في تأثير الشاي والقهوة على صحة العظام، في نتائج تضيف بُعداً جديداً للنقاش العلمي المستمر حول علاقة الكافيين بكثافة العظام وخطر الكسور.

أشارت الدراسة، التي أجراها باحثون من جامعة فلندرز (Flinders University)، إلى أن استهلاك الشاي ارتبط بزيادة طفيفة في كثافة عظام الورك لدى النساء بعد انقطاع الطمث، مقارنة بغير المتناولين له، في حين ارتبط الاستهلاك المرتفع للقهوة، بمعدل يتجاوز خمسة أكواب يومياً، بانخفاض في كثافة المعادن في العظام (Bone Mineral Density – BMD). - تخصص بناء العضلات مع تمارين المقاومة. - الحصول على كميات كافية من الكالسيوم وفيتامين D من الأطعمة، مثل منتجات الحليب ومنتجات العناية به.

- البدء في تمارين اليوجا أو اليوجا بورت، والتي يمكن أن تساعد في زيادة كثافة العظام. * زيادة تناول الفواكه والخضروات الورقية والسباكة لتعزيز صحة العظام. * الاستمرار في ممارسة تمارين الركض والسباحة والسباقات الخفيفة. - استشارة الأخصائي الصحي المختص للحصول على العلاج المناسب لتوازن upacara العظام في حالة الاشتباه في هشاشة العظام





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tea Coffee Bone Health Osteoporosis Bone Density

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New discovery could revolutionize future treatments for bone and fat disordersA team of scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery that could change the future of treating bone and fat disorders. They have identified a hidden genetic key that activates an unknown pathway to burn fat and generate heat inside the body.

Read more »

إسرائيل تعلن مقتل شخصين مسلحين في جنوب لبنان، وتشن غارات على بلدة صحية قرب صورIsrael announces the killing of two armed individuals in southern Lebanon and strikes a health facility in a village near Sidon.

Read more »

Early detection of type 1 diabetes: Early symptoms, monitoring, and preventionA study suggests that comprehensive blood tests for children can detect type 1 diabetes early, reducing the risk of complications. The study also highlights the importance of early detection and monitoring, as well as the need to screen even those without a family history.

Read more »

Smart Adhesive Eyeglasses Artificial Light (SLA-AL) May Be a New Non-Druggable Treatment for Depression, Anxiety, and Mood DisordersA new smart adhesive eye glass or SLA-AL developed by scientists may offer a new way to treat mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and mood disorders. The research published in the Cell Reports Physical Science journal was led by Dr. Park Jung-Gon of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. The study tested the effectiveness of these glasses on mice suffering from depression.

Read more »

The Impact of Blue Light on Sleep and HealthIn the era of increased smartphone and computer usage, blue light, emitted from screens, has emerged as a significant health concern. Some argue that exposure to blue light can affect sleep and overall health, while others downplay its direct impacts. The study highlights the importance of addressing blue light exposure, particularly during night hours, as it can disrupt sleep patterns and circadian rhythms, which may contribute to various health issues, including sleep disorders, mood disorders, and cardiovascular issues.

Read more »

Global shift in burden of disorder to mental healthThis study revealed a worldwide increase in mental health issues among adults, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Read more »