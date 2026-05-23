Ten African Countries at Risk of Ebola Outbreak and the Latest Developments

The text provides the latest developments on the Ebola outbreak in several countries, including the ten African countries now at risk. It also mentions the recent outbreaks in South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Angola, Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Zambia. In addition, it discusses the cases of three volunteers who died from Ebola in the North-East of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Furthermore, it mentions the new cases of Ebola in Uganda and the measures taken by the Pakistani government to prevent the spread of the virus. The article also highlights the status of Ebola in Congo and Uganda as a global health emergency, as declared by the World Health Organization.

حذّرت وكالة الصحة التابعة للاتحاد الأفريقي، من أن عشر دول في القارة معرّضة لخطر تفشي فيروس إيبولا، بالإضافة إلى جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، وهي مركز الوباء، وأوغندا المجاورة لها.

وقال رئيس المركز الأفريقي للسيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها جان كاسيا في مؤتمر صحفي، أمس: «لدينا عشر دول مهددة بتفشي الفيروس»، موضحاً أن الدول هي جنوب السودان ورواندا وكينيا وتنزانيا وإثيوبيا والكونغو وبوروندي وأنغولا وجمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى وزامبيا. من جهته، أعلن الصليب الأحمر، أمس، وفاة ثلاثة من متطوعيه في شمال شرق الكونغو الديمقراطية، بؤرة تفشي الوباء، مرجحاً إصابتهم بفيروس إيبولا أثناء تأدية واجبهم في أواخر مارس الماضي.

في الأثناء، أعلنت وزارة الصحة الأوغندية، أمس، تسجيل ثلاث إصابات جديدة بفيروس إيبولا مرتبطة بالتفشي الواسع للفيروس في الكونغو المجاورة، بينها شخصان كانا على تواصل مباشر مع أول حالة تم رصدها في البلاد الأسبوع الماضي. ووفقاً للوزارة، تعود الإصابتان الجديدتان لسائق وممرضة سبق لهما أن اختلطا بالمريض الأول، أما الحالة الثالثة المؤكدة، فهي لامرأة كونغولية وصلت جواً إلى العاصمة كامبالا.

وأكدت الوزارة استمرار إجراءات تتبع المخالطين والمراقبة الصحية، ودعت المواطنين إلى التحلي بالهدوء واليقظة، ومواصلة الالتزام بجميع الإجراءات الوقائية الموصى بها. وفي ضوء إعلان منظمة الصحة العالمية تفشي فيروس أيبولا في الكونغو وأوغندا كحالة طوارئ عالمية، كثفت باكستان إجراءات الفحص في المطارات بمختلف أنحاء البلاد، إلى جانب خطوات احترازية أخرى.

وقال وزير الصحة، مصطفى كمال، في تعليماته إلى السلطات إن تفشي فيروس إيبولا الحالي لا يزال محصوراً في دولتي الكونغو وأوغندا الأفريقيتين، مضيفاً تقارير منظمة الصحة العالمية بأنه لم يكن هناك أي حالة تم رصدها خارج أفريقيا حتى الآن





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Ebola Outbreak African Countries At Risk Latest Developments Outbreaks In South Sudan Rwanda Kenya Tanzania Ethiopia Democratic Republic Of The Congo Burundi Angola Uganda Zambia

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