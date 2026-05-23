Tens of thousands protest in Taiwan for increased defense spending after parliament cuts budget by 40 billion

Hundreds of people gathered in the heart of Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Saturday to support government plans to increase defense spending after the opposition-controlled parliament approved only three-quarters of the requested amount, 40 billion dollars, proposed by President Tsai Ing-wen. The president wanted the parliament to approve additional defense spending, including funds for American arms and domestically manufactured equipment such as drones, to enhance deterrence against China, which claims the island as part of its territory. However, the opposition, which holds the majority of seats in the parliament, approved a version of the spending package proposed by the government, limiting it to American arms only, stating that the government's proposals are unclear and may lead to corruption. Several human rights and pro-independence groups organized the protests in Taipei, raising flags and chanting slogans in support of defense spending.

مئات يتظاهرون في تايبه لزيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي بعد تقليص البرلمان ميزانية 40 مليار؛ الحكومة تسعى للباقي والمعارضة تحذر من فساد وتبذيرتجمع المئات في وسط العاصمة التايوانية تايبه، اليوم السبت، دعماً لخطط حكومية رامية إلى زيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي بعد أن وافق البرلمان الذي تسيطر عليه المعارضة على ثلثي المبلغ فقط، الذي طلبه الرئيس لاي تشينغ-ته، وهو 40 مليار دولار.

وكان لاي يريد الموافقة على الميزانية التكميلية للدفاع، بما في ذلك أموال مخصصة للأسلحة الأمريكية، وكذلك العتاد المصنوع محلياً، مثل الطائرات المسيرة لزيادة الردع في مواجهة الصين التي تعتبر الجزيرة جزءاً من أراضيها. لكن المعارضة، التي تشغل أغلبية المقاعد في البرلمان، أقرت هذا الشهر نسخة قدمتها من جانبها لحزمة الإنفاق، وتقتصر على الأسلحة الأمريكية فقط، قائلة إن مقترحات الحكومة غير واضحة، وقد تؤدي إلى الفساد.

ونظمت الاحتجاجات في تايبه عدة جماعات حقوقية ومؤيدة للاستقلال، إذ تم رفع الأعلام والهتاف بشعارات دعماً للإنفاق الدفاعي. وتحاول الحكومة الآن الحصول على الموافقة على بقية الأموال، بما في ذلك نظام الدفاع الجوي المتكامل الجديد (تي-دوم). ويقول كلا الحزبين المعارضين الرئيسيين في تايوان، إنه يدعم الإنفاق الدفاعي، لكنه لن يوقع شيكات على بياض.

وقالت تشنغ لي وون، رئيسة حزب كومينتانج، أكبر حزب معارض في تايوان، في كلمة ألقتها في جنوب تايوانن في وقت سابق من اليوم، إنه ليس هناك من يريد أن يشهد اندلاع حرب مع الصين. وذكرت تشنغ، التي التقت الشهر الماضي مع الرئيس الصيني، شي جين بينغ، في بكين، أن تايوان يجب أن تستثمر في السلام، لا في الحرب، وألا تدفع بالجيل القادم إلى الخدمة العسكرية والقتال. رئيس السنغال يقيل رفيقه سونكو من رئاسة الوزراء ويحل الحكوم





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Taiwan Defense Spending Opposition-Controlled Parliament American Arms Drones

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