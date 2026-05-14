Tensions Escalate as US, Israel Warn of Iran Nuclear Threat, India Prepares for Conflict

The news text discusses the escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, with the US claiming progress in negotiations but still concerned about Iran's nuclear capabilities. Israel, on the other hand, maintains that its mission in Iran is not complete and prepares for a potential new attack. Meanwhile, India expresses readiness to contribute to efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East. The news also mentions a potential alternative perpetrator for the attack on a ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

يتأرجح ملف الحرب على إيران يميناً تارة ويساراً أخرى، في ظل غموض وحالة من عدم اليقين بشأن نهاية الصراع من عدمها، ففيما تشير واشنطن إلى إحراز تقدم في المحادثات، وأن طهران قريبة بشكل مخيف من صنع قنبلة نووية، تشدد إسرائيل على أن مهمتها في إيران لم تنتهِ بعد، وأنها تستعد للعودة للهجوم مجدداً.

وقال نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس إنه يعتقد أن الولايات المتحدة تحرز تقدماً في محادثاتها مع إيران بشأن الحرب، غير أنه أشار إلى أنه لا يزال من المبكر الجزم بكون هذا التقدم كافياً لضمان عدم تمكن إيران مطلقاً من امتلاك سلاح نووي. وجاء ذلك رداً على سؤال حول وضع المفاوضات خلال مؤتمر صحافي خصص لفرقة العمل المعنية بمكافحة الاحتيال التي يترأسها. وذكر فانس أنه قضى وقتاً طويلاً على الهاتف مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين غاريد كوشنر، وستيف ويتكوف.

وأضاف فانس: أعتقد أننا نحرز تقدماً، لكن السؤال الجوهري هو: هل سنحرز تقدماً كافياً يلبي الخط الأحمر الذي وضعه الرئيس ترامب؟ بدوره، شدد وزير الطاقة الأمريكي، كريس رايت، للمشرعين، على أن إيران قريبة بشكل مخيف من تصنيع أسلحة نووية، مؤكداً أن طهران لا يفصلها سوى أسابيع عن تخصيب طن واحد من اليورانيوم الخاص بها إلى مستويات صالحة للاستخدام في الأسلحة.

وأضاف رايت، خلال جلسة استماع أمام لجنة القوات المسلحة بمجلس الشيوخ، أنهم قريبون بشكل مخيف، إذ لا يفصلهم سوى أسابيع - عدد قليل من الأسابيع - عن تخصيب تلك الكمية لتصبح يورانيوم صالحاً للاستخدام في الأسلحة، صحيح أن هناك عملية تسليح تجري بعد ذلك، إلا أنهم باتوا قريبون جداً من تصنيع أسلحة نووية، حسبما ذكرت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية. رداً على سؤال من السيناتور الديمقراطي ريتشارد بلومنتال حول وضع الأحد عشر طناً الأخرى من اليورانيوم التي يفيد بامتلاكها إيران، قال رايت إن مستويات التخصيب فيها تتراوح صعوداً حتى 60%، رغم أن إيران تمتلك كميات كبيرة من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 20%، وهو ما وصفه بأنه أمر مثير للقلق للغاية.

على صعيد متصل، قال وزير الدفاع الإسرائيلي، يسرائيل كاتس، إن مهمة إسرائيل في إيران لم تنتهِ بعد، مشيراً إلى أن إسرائيل تستعد لاحتمال العودة إلى مهاجمة إيران قريباً. وأضاف كاتس: نحن مستعدون لاحتمال أن يطلب منا التصرف مرة أخرى، وربما حتى قريباً. إذا لم يتم تحقيق الأهداف، فسنتحرك مرة أخرى. إلى ذلك، أكد وزير الخارجية الهندي، سوبرامانيام جايشانكار، استعداد بلاده للمساهمة بصورة بناءة في جهود خفض التصعيد لحل الصراع بالشرق الأوسط.

ونقلت وكالة بلومبرغ للأنباء عن جايشانكار القول إن التوترات الحالية في المنطقة والمخاطر المترتبة عليها بالنسبة لحركة المرور البحرية، إضافة إلى اضطراب البنية التحتية للطاقة، تبرز مدى هشاشة الوضع. على صعيد آخر، نقلت وكالة يونهاب للأنباء، أمس، عن مسؤول كبير في كوريا الجنوبية قوله إن احتمال مسؤولية جهة أخرى غير إيران عن الهجوم على سفينة شحن قرب مضيق هرمز منخفض.

ونقلت «يونهاب» عن المسؤول الكبير في ⁠وزارة الخارجية قوله للصحافيين إن كوريا الجنوبية تحلل معلومات المخابرات التي أطلعتها عليها الولايات المتحدة بشأن الهجوم الذي وقع في الرابع من مايو على السفينة «نامو» التابعة لشركة إتش. إم. إم للشحن. وتسبب الهجوم في اندلاع حريق وإلحاق أضرار بالجزء السفلي من مؤخرة السفينة.

وقال المسؤول: بمجرد الانتهاء من التحقيق وتقديم الأدلة، أثق في أن الجانب الإيراني سيستجيب بطريقة مناسبة





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Nuclear Threat US-Israel Relations India-Iran Relations Middle East Tensions Ship Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stock Market Tumbles in US, Europe, and Gulf Amid Inflation Concerns and Iran TensionsThe stock market in the US, Europe, and the Gulf region experienced a decline on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and the Standard & Poor's 500 indices closing at a lower level compared to their previous record highs. The decline was attributed to higher inflation rates and growing concerns over the Iran-US tensions, particularly the ongoing standoff over the nuclear deal.

Read more »

China urges Pakistan to mediate between Iran and US, open Strait of Hormuz; Trump focuses on preventing nuclear weapons for IranChina urged Pakistan to intensify efforts in Iran and the United States to mediate, and assist in solving the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trump, on the other hand, focused on preventing nuclear weapons for Iran, and emphasized the importance of this in a phone call with a press reporter. Iran, in response, rejected the idea of adjusting its offers and stated that they were not acceptable. The passage also highlights the comments made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishrack Dar.

Read more »

Trump Emphasizes Preventing Iran From Developing Nuclear Weapons Over U.S. LossesPresident Donald Trump says the financial difficulties faced by Americans do not affect his decision-making process in his negotiations to halt Iran's nuclear program, stating that preventing Iran from gaining nuclear weapons is his top priority.

Read more »

Trump's visit to China amid Iran tensions: focusing on trade, nuclear deal, Taiwan, Beijing's role in IranPresident Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to discuss various contentious issues and their global implications during their summit in Beijing, including trade, the nuclear deal with Iran, Taiwan, and Beijing's role in Iran. The visit is expected to have shadowed repercussions from the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Read more »

American Energy Secretary Warns of Iran's Nuclear Weapons ClosenessAmerican Energy Secretary Chris Rice warns that Iran is 'dangerously close' to nuclear weapons capability, stating that it only takes a few weeks to enrich uranium to a level suitable for weapons use.

Read more »

Oil Market Volatility Amid Supply and Demand Tensions and Geopolitical TensionsThe global oil market is experiencing significant volatility due to a complex interplay of factors, including supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and the impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East on oil supply and transportation routes. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, are working to gradually increase production levels, aiming to restore pre-2023 production levels. However, the actual impact of these increases has been limited due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions in the region, particularly the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the impact of the ongoing war between Israel and Iran on oil exports. The market is currently facing a significant inventory drawdown, with global oil stocks at their lowest level in over a decade. This has led to rising prices and concerns about a potential global economic downturn. Meanwhile, governments around the world are taking measures to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices, with Japan considering additional fiscal support in 2026 to help households cope with the rising cost of energy. The geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions in the Middle East continue to pose challenges for the global oil market, with the potential for further volatility in the coming months and years.

Read more »