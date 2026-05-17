Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Mauritania, Arab Organizations Condemn Drone Attack on UAE Nuclear Plant

The text reports on the condemnation of the Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Mauritania, and Arab organizations of the drone attack on the UAE nuclear plant in the Al Zafarah region.

أدانت السعودية والكويت والبحرين وقطر ومصر والأردن وموريتانيا ومنظمات عربية الاعتداء الإرهابي الخطير بطائرات مسيّرة والذي تعرضت له دولة الإمارات، أمس، ما أدى إلى اندلاع حريق خارج المحيط الداخلي لمحطة براكة للطاقة النووية في منطقة الظفرة.

مشيرة إلى أن استهداف محطة براكة تهديد خطير لأمن واستقرار المنطقة. وأكدت تضامنها الكامل مع دولة الإمارات وتأييدها التام لما تتخذه من إجراءات مشروعة للحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها. تفصيلاً، أعربت المملكة العربية السعودية عن إدانتها بأشد العبارات للاعتداء على دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بمسيرات مما أسفر عن اندلاع حريق خارج المحيط الداخلي لمحطة براكة للطاقة النووية.

وشددت وزارة الخارجية السعودية في بيان بثته وكالة الأنباء السعودية (واس) على رفض المملكة العربية السعودية القاطع لهذه الاعتداءات السافرة، التي تهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، وتضامنها مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات تحافظ على سيادتها وأمنها وسلامة أراضيها





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Drone Attack UAE Nuclear Plant Al Zafarah Region Saudi Arabia Kuwait Bahrain Qatar Egypt Jordan Mauritania Arab Organizations

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