Prolonged use of power is a significant factor in energy consumption, and leading to unexpected damage to electrical equipment, experts warn against leaving power available even after being used.

حذّر المختصون في مجال السلامة الكهربائية وكفاءة الطاقة من استمرار توصيل بعض الأجهزة المنزلية، وعلى رأسها القلايات الهوائية (Air fryer) والأفران الكهربائية، بمصدر الكهرباء بعد الانتهاء من استخدامها، مؤكدين أن هذا السلوك قد يؤدي إلى زيادة في استهلاك الطاقة تصل إلى نحو 12%، إلى جانب رفع احتمالات حدوث أعطال داخلية ناتجة من تقلبات الجهد الكهربائي.

كما نُقل عن جهات تنظيمية معنية بكفاءة الطاقة، توصيات بضرورة تجنب ترك الأجهزة المنزلية موصولة بالكهرباء دون حاجة، نظراً لأن وضع الاستعداد المستمر يساهم في زيادة الاستهلاك غير المباشر للطاقة، وقد يشكل جزءاً ملحوظاً من فاتورة الكهرباء الشهرية. كما أوصى الخبراء باعتماد سلوك استهلاكي أكثر وعياً، يتمثل في إبقاء الأجهزة الضرورية فقط مثل الثلاجات موصولة بشكل دائم، مقابل فصل الأجهزة التي تُستخدم لفترات قصيرة مثل القلايات الهوائية، وأفران الخبز، وآلات القهوة بعد الاستخدام الآمن





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Appliances Plugged In Energy Efficiency Energy Consumption Damage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asymptote of Artificial Intelligence: 'The Terminator' RealityPocketOS founder reveals AI AI/Claude-powered program hacked and deleted database backup, causing chaos in car rental companies. The move triggered fears of unplanned AI actions and lack of logical safety checks.

Read more »

Solar Cells Developed at Nanyang Technological University in SingaporeResearchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore have developed ultra-thin, semi-transparent solar cells that can transform glass used in buildings, cars, and smart glasses into energy-producing surfaces. These cells, made from perovskite material, are 10,000 times thinner than a human hair and have achieved high efficiency, making them a promising development in the field of integrated solar energy.

Read more »

UAE Launches Comprehensive Logistics Corridor Connecting Sharjah Ports to Oman PortsThe Sharjah Ports and Free Zones Authority (SPA) and the Oman Customs Authority have launched a comprehensive logistics corridor connecting Sharjah ports to Oman ports through the border crossings of Sharjah. The new logistics corridor aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of supply chains, facilitate regional trade flow, and provide more flexible logistics options for businesses. The new logistics corridor includes several Oman ports, with Sharjah Port at the forefront due to its geographical proximity to the UAE. Other ports included are Dakhla, Duqm, and Salalah.

Read more »

Apex Predators Show Social Intelligence in the Face of Natural DisasterA group of apex predators, in this case, African lions, demonstrated their social intelligence and ability to respond to threats collectively in the face of a natural disaster. The lions formed a protective circle around their young, displaying a coordinated defense mechanism known as the 'safety circle' or 'safety group' to protect them from potential threats.

Read more »

Israel, US raise military readiness in anticipation of strikes on IranThe Israeli news channel Kan reported, citing a high-ranking Israeli official, that Tel Aviv and Washington are increasing their military preparedness in anticipation of potential strikes on Iran. The official, in a report on the channel's website, stated that if President Donald Trump were to authorize the resumption of attacks against Iran, these strikes would be carried out jointly by the armies of both countries. Israel primarily aims to target the national infrastructure of Iran's energy sector.

Read more »

Asian stock indexes fall amid rising tensions, Trump Iran warning, oil prices rise and U.S. market rebounds after Wall Street lossesAsian stock markets saw a decline on Monday with investors watching the escalation of geopolitical tensions after President Trump’s warning to Iran to ‘act quickly!’ to avoid further escalation in the Middle East and potential oil supply disruptions. Japanese Nikkei 30 and South Korean Kospi had their worst third consecutive session, falling 1.2% and 1.15% respectively. Oil prices increased and sovereign bond yields surged as investors feared inflation. Despite Wall Street’s losses, U.S. market indices showed steady performance for the week.

Read more »