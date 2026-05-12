SMEH TO SEE PROJECT LIFTING 50% GOVERNMENT WORK TO AI-Supported MODEL

The gov. plans to arrange a 50% overhaul of its sectors and operations by the end of 2024.

اطّلع صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي، رعاه الله، بحضور سمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي، نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع، رئيس المجلس التنفيذي لإمارة دبي، على مستجدات مشروع «المنظومة الجديدة للعمل الحكومي» والتي تستهدف تحويل 50% من قطاعات وخدمات وعمليات حكومة دولة الإمارات، خلال عامين، إلى تطبيق نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي ذاتية التنفيذ والقيادة.

وقد أكد صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، أن توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في العمل الحكومي يمثل أولوية استراتيجية للمرحلة المقبلة، في إطار رؤية صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، وبما يعزز ريادة دولة الإمارات عالمياً في تبنّي نماذج حكومية متطورة، تركز على خدمة الإنسان، وتسريع الإنجاز، ورفع كفاءة الأداء الحكومي. وقال سموه «في عالم متسارع التطور اختارت حكومة الإمارات أن تكون في مقدمة التحول نحو توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في عملها اليومي..

حكومة تعمل وتخدم الإنسان على مدار الساعة.. يشارك الذكاء الاصطناعي في تصميم برامجها وسياساتها وتطوير الحلول وتقديم الخدمات ودعم القرارات، لضمان تقديم أفضل الخدمات». وأضاف سموه «فرق عملنا هم قادة هذا التحول الوطني.. ومهاراتهم في التعامل مع أدوات المستقبل هي الضمان لنجاحنا..

ونقول لهم بأن طموحاتنا لا سقف لها والقادم يتطلب همة أكبر تليق بإسم الإمارات»





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