SAP Connect UAE: The Pivotal Role of Enterprise Systems in Embracing AI

The annual SAP Connect UAE event showcased the growing importance of enterprise systems in supporting the widespread adoption of AI in business, as companies in the UAE accelerate innovation and growth plans. 85% of organizations in the UAE rely on enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to drive AI initiatives, with 90% expressing confidence in these systems' ability to deliver advanced automation.

تستعرض شركة "إس إيه بي" خلال فعاليتها السنوية "إس إيه بي كونيكت الإمارات / SAP Connect UAE" الدور المتنامي للأنظمة الأساسية للمؤسسات في دعم توسيع نطاق استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في بيئة الأعمال، في وقت تواصل فيه الشركات في دولة الإمارات تسريع وتيرة الابتكار وخطط النمو. 85% من المؤسسات في دولة الإمارات تعتمد على أنظمة تخطيط موارد المؤسسات لدعم الذكاء الاصطناعي، فيما تبدي 90% منها ثقة بقدرة هذه الأنظمة على تحقيق مستويات متقدمة من الأتمتة.

وخلال الفعالية، سلطت الشركة الضوء على كيفية دمج المؤسسات لتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن الأنظمة التي تدير عملياتها الأساسية، مستندة إلى نتائج أبحاث حديثة وتجارب عملية من مؤسسات مختلفة، إلى جانب مناقشات شهدتها الجلسات الرئيسية والحوارات المتخصصة. واستعرضت "إس إيه بي" تنامي اعتماد المؤسسات على منصات تخطيط موارد المؤسسات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، بهدف تعزيز مرونة الأعمال، ورفع الجاهزية لمواكبة المتغيرات المتسارعة، وتحسين كفاءة اتخاذ القرار





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SAP Connect UAE Enterprise Systems AI Adoption ERP Systems Automation Decision Making Business Plans Innovation Growth Plans UAE Enterprise Resource Planning Systems

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