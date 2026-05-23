Syrian Girl Returns Found Money to Owner, Draws Praise

A Syrian girl, Mram, returned a large amount of money she found to its owner, drawing praise from her family and the public. The girl, from the Al-Eqaidi tribe in Deir Ezzor, returned 12,000 dollars to her father, a Syrian Army officer, after finding it in her school bag.

23 مايو 2026 تصدر اسم الطفلة مرام حديث السوريين على مواقع التواصل خلال الساعات الماضية، بعدما عثرت على مبلغ كبير من المال وأعادته إلى صاحبه.

فقد أعادت الطفلة مرام معاوية محمود المحمد المتحدرة من عشائر العقيدات البوخابور بمحافظة دير الزور مبلغ 12 ألف دولار إلى صاحبه بحضور والدها. وظهر الأب وهو ضابط في الجيش السوري، في فيديو راوياً، كيف عثرت ابنته خلال عودتها من المدرسة في مدينة الباب، شرقي حلب، حيث تقيم العائلة على المال. كما أضاف أنه حين عاد من عمله استدل على صاحب "الأمانة" وتوجه إلى الشرطة من أجل تسليم الأموال إلى صاحبها. فيما تقاطرت عبارات الثناء على الطفلة الصغيرة، وعائلتها.

واعتبر العديد من المعلقين أن هذا "المشهد يختصر أخلاق أهل دير الزور". وجاءت الحادثة بعدما قدم الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع اعتذارا إلى أهالي محافظة دير الزور شرقي سوريا، عقب تصريحات أدلى بها والده حسين الشرع خلال مقابلة تلفزيونية وأثارت موجة غضب على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي. وقال الشرع، خلال اتصال هاتفي جمعه بمحافظ دير الزور وعدد من وجهاء المحافظة، إن أبناء دير الزور يحظون بمكانة كبيرة لدى جميع السوريين، مؤكدا أن "أهل الدير حبايبنا وعزوتنا وتاج على الرأس".

بدوره، نشر حسين الشرع توضيحا عبر صفحته على فيسبوك، أول من أمس قال فيه إن تصريحاته "أُخرجت من سياقها خلال عملية المونتاج". وأكد أن حديثه كان يتناول الفجوة بين الريف والمدن نتيجة "السياسات الإقصائية" لنظام حافظ وبشار الأسد، وليس الإساءة إلى أهالي دير الزور





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Syrian Girl Money Return Praise Family Public Al-Eqaidi Tribe Deir Ezzor Syrian Army Officer Found School Bag President Syrian Father Syrian Syrian President Syrian Army Syrian Army Officer Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl Syrian Girl

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