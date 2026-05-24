Sustainable Tourism Growth in GCC Countries

The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries are witnessing a surge in tourism, driven by the expansion of hotel infrastructure and major tourism projects. The data shows a rise in the number of hotel establishments in GCC countries to over 11,200 by 2024, with a 1.3% growth compared to 2023. The total number of hotel rooms reached 711,500, with a 0.2% increase year-on-year. This indicates a rapid development of the GCC's tourism infrastructure, supported by investments in the hotel and tourism sectors. The sector's performance is also strong, with international tourist arrivals increasing by 51.5% compared to 2019 and 6.1% compared to 2023. The report also highlights the importance of intra-GCC tourism and regional mobility in driving tourism growth and enhancing sector sustainability.

كشفت بيانات المركز الإحصائي لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية عن استمرار الزخم التصاعدي لقطاع السياحة الخليجي خلال عام 2024، مدعومًا بالتوسع في البنية الأساسية الفندقية والمشروعات السياحية الكبرى، بما يعزز تنافسية المنطقة كوجهة سياحية واستثمارية عالمية.

وأظهرت البيانات ارتفاع إجمالي عدد المنشآت الفندقية في دول مجلس التعاون إلى أكثر من 11.2 ألف منشأة خلال عام 2024، محققًا نموًا بنسبة 1.3% مقارنة بعام 2023، فيما بلغ إجمالي عدد الغرف الفندقية نحو 711.5 ألف غرفة، بزيادة بلغت 0.2% على أساس سنوي. وتعكس هذه المؤشرات تسارع وتيرة تطوير البنية التحتية السياحية الخليجية، في ظل استمرار الاستثمارات في القطاع الفندقي والمرافق السياحية، الأمر الذي يدعم قدرة دول المجلس على استقطاب المزيد من السياح وتعزيز مساهمة القطاع في النمو الاقتصادي والتنويع المستدام.

وفي السياق ذاته، أكد تقرير «اتجاهات السياحة في دول مجلس التعاون 2024» تسجيل القطاع السياحي الخليجي أداءً قويًا، مع مواصلة التعافي وتحقيق معدلات نمو لافتة، بما يعزز مكانة السياحة كأحد المحركات الرئيسية للاقتصادات الخليجية. وبحسب التقرير، ارتفع عدد السياح الدوليين القادمين إلى دول المجلس إلى نحو 72.2 مليون سائح خلال عام 2024، بنمو بلغ 51.5% مقارنة بعام 2019، وارتفاع نسبته 6.1% مقارنة بعام 2023.

كما صعدت عائدات السياحة الدولية إلى نحو 120.2 مليار دولار أمريكي، مسجلة نموًا بنسبة 39.6% مقارنة بمستويات ما قبل الجائحة في عام 2019، وبزيادة بلغت 8.9% مقارنة بعام 2023، في مؤشر يعكس تنامي جاذبية الوجهات الخليجية على خريطة السياحة العالمية. وسجلت السياحة البينية الخليجية حضورًا قويًا، إذ استحوذت على نحو 41.3% من إجمالي السياح الدوليين، محققة نموًا بنسبة 61.2% مقارنة بعام 2019، وارتفاعًا بنسبة 1.2% مقارنة بعام 2023، بما يؤكد أهمية التكامل السياحي الخليجي ودور حركة التنقل الإقليمي في دعم نمو القطاع وتعزيز استدامته





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GCC Countries Tourism Growth Hotel Infrastructure Tourism Projects International Tourist Arrivals Intra-GCC Tourism Regional Mobility

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