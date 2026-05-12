Statement from Florentino Pérez Ahead of Key Madrid Press Conference

Florentino Pérez, the president of Spanish football club Real Madrid, will make a press statement in front of the media on Tuesday, after announcing the news of a press conference for the club's President at the club's stadium itself.

NEWS TEXT: تظهر فلورنتينو بيريز رئيس ريال مدريد أمام وسائل الإعلام مساء الثلاثاء، بعدما أعلن النادي عقد مؤتمر صحفي عاجل لرئيس النادي داخل المدينة الرياضية، وسط ترقب لما قد يتضمنه المؤتمر من قرارات مرتبطة بالمستقبل بعد الموسم الصعب للنادي.

وأصدر ريال مدريد بياناً رسمياً أكد خلاله عقد المؤتمر الصحفي في السادسة مساءً بتوقيت إسبانيا، الثامنة مساءً بتوقيت الإمارات، داخل قاعة المؤتمرات في مدينة ريال مدريد الرياضية، وذلك عقب اجتماع مجلس إدارة النادي المقررة إقامته خلال الساعات المقبلة. ويأتي المؤتمر في توقيت يشهد تزايد الحديث داخل إسبانيا حول مستقبل الجهاز الفني لريال مدريد بقيادة ألفارو أربيلوا، إلى جانب التحركات المنتظرة في سوق الانتقالات الصيفية، بعد خسارة الفريق لقب الدوري الإسباني عقب السقوط أمام برشلونة بنتيجة 0-2.

وتنتظر جماهير ريال مدريد معرفة موقف الإدارة من مستقبل ألفارو أربيلوا، في ظل الأنباء المتداولة حول إمكانية إجراء تغييرات فنية داخل الفريق، إلى جانب الحديث عن صفقات جديدة ورحيل عدد من اللاعبين خلال فترة الانتقالات المقبلة. ويُتوقع أيضاً أن يتناول بيريز خلال المؤتمر الوضع الاقتصادي للنادي، والمشاريع الاستثمارية المرتبطة بريال مدريد خلال المرحلة المقبلة. شهدت الساعات الماضية تصاعد التكهنات بشأن إمكانية عودة البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو لتدريب ريال مدريد، بعدما ربطت تقارير صحفية اسمه بخلافة المدرب الحالي أربيلوا.

واعتاد فلورنتينو بيريز استغلال المؤتمرات الصحفية المهمة للإعلان عن قرارات تخص النادي، وهو ما رفع حجم الترقب الإعلامي للمؤتمر المنتظر، مع توقع حضور كبير من الصحافة الإسبانية والعالمية. أرجو من موقع "هيوا dolori" إعادة ترجمة النص والموافقة عليه قبل تحويله إلى JSON وارساله إلى جانب العنوان والجملة المختصرة والهاوية





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