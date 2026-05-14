Stars of Fast and Furious Series Attend Cannes Film Festival, with Vin Diesel

The Fast and Furious series has surpassed 7 billion dollars in revenue, and stars such as Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez attended the Cannes Film Festival. Vin Diesel wore a black, checkered shirt with a Fast and Furious logo on his back, which is the next installment in the series set to be released in 2028. Vin Diesel also mentioned that the film was described as a classic by the Cannes Film Festival's director, Teri Fremo, and that the film, which was produced 25 years ago, was considered a classic. Vin Diesel also mentioned that four original television series are being produced based on the popular film series, but only one series is currently in production.

الخلاصة نجوم فاست أند ذا فيوريوس في كان مع فان ديزل؛ السلسلة تجاوزت 7 مليارات وميدو ووكر حضرت وفاست فوريفر في 2028 ومسلسل قيد الإعدادتلألأ مهرجان كان السينمائي، الأربعاء، بنجوم على السجادة الحمراء خلال عرض فيلم "ذا فاست أند ذا فيوريوس" الأصلي من بطولة فان ديزل.

وتجول ديزل وسط صفوف المعجبين المتحمسين الذين انتظروا لساعات عند السجادة الحمراء لالتقاط صور السيلفي، وارتدى سترة سوداء مرصعة بالترتر على الظهر تحمل تصميم سيارة سباق "فاست فوريفر"، وهو الجزء التالي من السلسلة المقرر عرضه في عام 2028. وانضمت إليه على السجادة الحمراء جوردانا بروستر وميشيل رودريجيز، اللتان حققتا شهرة واسعة من خلال سلسلة الأفلام التي انطلقت عام 2001 عن سباقات الشوارع من إنتاج شركة "يونيفرسال بيكتشرز" والتي منحت المشاهدين تسعة أجزاء لاحقة وفيلماً فرعياً بعنوان "هوبز آند شاو".

حضرت العرض ميدو، الابنة الوحيدة للنجم الراحل بول ووكر الذي لقي حتفه في حادث سيارة في جنوب كاليفورنيا عام 2013، وكان لها ظهور خاص في فيلم "فاست إكس". أخبر ديزل الجمهور كيف أشاد مدير المهرجان تيري فريمو بالفيلم قبل عرضه في مسرح لوميير الكبير الفاخر في كان. وقال: "أن تقدم فيلماً ويأتي رئيس المهرجان السينمائي الأكثر عراقة حيث يرغب كل فنان في العالم في أن يتم الاعتراف به وتكريمه، ويصف الفيلم الذي أنتجناه قبل 25 عاماً بأنه كلاسيكي..

كم يؤثر هذا الأمر في النفس؟

". ومن المقرر عرض فيلم "فاست فوريفر" في دور السينما في مارس آذار 2028، ويشارك فيه طاقم الممثلين الأصلي بالإضافة إلى دوين (ذا روك) جونسون، الذي انضم إلى السلسلة من فيلم "فاست فايف"، وجيسون ستاثام. وقال ديزل: إنه يجري العمل على إنتاج أربعة مسلسلات تلفزيونية أصلية مستوحاة من سلسلة الأفلام الشهيرة، لكن بياناً صحفياً صادراً عن شركة "إن. بي.

سي. يونيفرسال" في وقت لاحق من اليوم نفسه أشار إلى مسلسل واحد فقط قيد الإعداد





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fast And Furious Vin Diesel Cannes Film Festival Series Revenue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

تنطلق فعاليات صيف أبوظبي الرياضي 2026Abu Dhabi's Sports Summer 2026, in its 5th edition in Abu Dhabi and 4th edition in Al Khobar, will take place from 6 June to 19 August, aiming to encourage the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle and engage in physical activities in a cool indoor environment during the summer months. The official website of the event states that the competitions will be held at ADNIq Abu Dhabi Arena in the courts, as well as ADNIq Al Khobar, providing larger spaces and diverse sports experiences for all age groups, from families and children to young adults, amateurs, and professionals, as well as seniors and people with disabilities. The 2026 edition is expected to feature numerous new additions, including a 47,360 m² indoor space in Abu Dhabi, over 55 fields for various sports, a 1.6 km indoor running track, a dedicated area for martial arts, and expanding the ADSS series of seminars, as well as launching a specialized exhibition within the accompanying events. The goal of Abu Dhabi Sports Summer is to enhance the quality of life, strengthen the culture of physical activity, and promote sports events throughout the summer season.

Read more »

An 89th Cannes Film Festival Begins: 22 films Competing for the Palme d'Or, Tribute to Peter Jackson, Debate on Gender Representation, and Calls to Bypass Politics from the FestivalThe 89th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday night in France and features 22 films competing for the Palme d'Or, the festival's top prize. The festival pays tribute to Peter Jackson, the New Zealand filmmaker behind the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, with a special award. A women's group expressed outrage over a promotional poster featuring famous characters from 'The Great Gatsby', which they deemed sexist. The festival emphasizes that it should not get involved in politics and will only defend French cultural standards.

Read more »