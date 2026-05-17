Stage 3 of Paid Parking System Launch in Dubai's Industrial Area

The third phase of the paid parking system is set to begin in Dubai's industrial area, with 3921 parking spots allocated across sectors M5-M23 and reserved for disabled individuals. This move aims to streamline parking and improve traffic flow under the guidance of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Municipality's Transport and Traffic Department. The industrial area, known for its high traffic volume, is expected to benefit from this initiative, which aims to enhance its status as a vital industrial and commercial hub.

بدء المرحلة الثالثة لتفعيل المواقف المدفوعة في مصفح بأبوظبي تشمل 3921 موقفاً موزعة على قطاعات M5-M23 مع مواقف لأصحاب الهمم لتنظيم المواقف وتحسين الحركة بإشراف مركز النقل المتكامل ضمن خطة توسع بدأت يناير 2026تبدأ اليوم الاثنين، المرحلة الثالثة من تفعيل «نظام المواقف المدفوعة»، وتشمل 3921 موقفاً بمنطقة مصفح في أبوظبي، موزعة، وفقاً للقطاعات التي ستشملها المواقف المدفوعة: M5 (661 )، M6 (710 ) M21 (1100 )، M22 (800) وM23 (650 ).

ومواقف مخصصة لأصحاب الهمم، بما يعكس التزام «كيو موبيليتي» بالشمولية والمسؤولية المجتمعية، لضمان سهولة الوصول وراحة جميع المستخدمين في المنطقة. ويأتي تفعيل النظام، بإشراف تنظيمي من مركز النقل المتكامل التابع لدائرة البلديات والنقل، استكمالاً لخطة التوسع التدريجي التي بدأت به في يناير 2026. وفي إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تهدف إلى تنظيم استخدام المواقف العامة، وتعزيز انسيابية الحركة المرورية في المناطق الحيوية بالإمارة.

منطقة مصفح واحدة من أهم المناطق الصناعية والتجارية، حيث تشهد حركة مرورية مرتفعة، نتيجة تنوع الأنشطة الاقتصادية والخدمية وتوافد أعداد كبيرة من العاملين والزوار يومياً، ما يعزّز مكانتها مركزاً صناعياً واستثمارياً حيوياً





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Paid Parking System Dubai Industrial Area Dubai Roads And Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai Municipality's Transport And Traffic Dep Traffic Flow Parking Spots Disabled Individuals

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