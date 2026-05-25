Strong Performance Expected for Dubai Resorts During Eid Holiday

Hotels in Dubai are gearing up for a strong performance during the Eid holiday, driven by increased demand for hotel rooms and early bookings, coupled with attractive seasonal packages and offers targeting families and domestic and regional visitors. The Dubai Tourism Development Authority's CEO, Felipe Harris, expects positive indicators for the sector's performance during the holiday, citing rising demand for hotel rooms and increasing bookings from local and regional markets. Meanwhile, the CEO of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Cameron Makelili, reported strong indicators of increasing demand during the holiday, particularly from local and international markets, thanks to exclusive family-oriented packages and early bookings. Other hotels, such as the Al Maha Resort & Spa, have also reported strong demand and are offering attractive packages and experiences to cater to the growing interest in family-friendly tourism.

تستعد فنادق رأس الخيمة لتسجيل أداء قوي خلال عطلة عيد الأضحى المبارك، مدعومة بارتفاع الطلب على الإقامة الفندقية وتسارع وتيرة الحجوزات المبكرة، بالتزامن مع طرح باقات وعروض سياحية جاذبة تستهدف العائلات والزوار من داخل الدولة والأسواق الإقليمية، وسط توقعات بوصول نسب الإشغال إلى مستويات قياسية في عدد من المنتجعات والمنشآت الفندقية.

وأكدت فيليبا هاريسون، الرئيسة التنفيذية لهيئة رأس الخيمة لتنمية السياحة، أن المؤشرات الحالية تعكس توقعات إيجابية لأداء القطاع السياحي خلال عطلة العيد، في ظل الإقبال المتزايد على الإقامة الفندقية وتنامي الطلب من الأسواق المحلية والإقليمية، مشيرة إلى أن الإمارة تواصل تعزيز مكانتها كوجهة سياحية متكاملة بفضل تنوع تجاربها الطبيعية والترفيهية والسياحية. وأضاف كاميرون ماكنيلي المدير العام لمنتجع وسبا إنتركونتيننتال رأس الخيمة ميناء العرب، إن المنتجع يشهد مؤشرات قوية على ارتفاع الطلب خلال عطلة العيد، خاصة من الأسواق المحلية والدولية، مدفوعة بالعروض والباقات المصممة خصيصاً للعائلات، موضحاً أن هذه العروض ساهمت في تنشيط الحجوزات المبكرة وزيادة متوسط مدة الإقامة، مع توقعات بتحقيق إشغال كامل خلال فترات محددة من الموسم.

وأشار أشرف صالح، مدير عام مجموعة فنادق بن ماجد في رأس الخيمة، أن فنادق المجموعة تسجل مؤشرات قوية مع اقتراب عطلة عيد الأضحى، مدعومة بتنافسية الأسعار وتنوع العروض السياحية، لافتاً إلى أن امتداد العطلة يمنح القطاع دفعة استثنائية عبر زيادة فرص الإقامة الطويلة وارتفاع الطلب على المنتجعات الشاطئية. وفي السياق ذاته، أوضح حسام شعبان، مدير فندق روڤ جزيرة المرجان، أن الفندق أطلق عروضاً حصرية بمناسبة عيد الأضحى تستهدف العائلات والمقيمين داخل الدولة، مشيراً إلى أن الحجوزات المباشرة عبر الموقع الإلكتروني توفر مزايا إضافية تشمل ترقيات مجانية على باقات الوجبات وخيارات إقامة مرنة.

من جانبه، أكد منتجع ريكسوس باب البحر – جزيرة المرجان، استعداده لاستقبال ضيوفه خلال عطلة العيد عبر باقة متكاملة من العروض والتجارب الترفيهية المصممة للعائلات، والتي تشمل خيارات إقامة شاملة مع برامج ترفيهية ومأكولات ومشروبات غير محدودة. ويأتي الزخم السياحي الذي تشهده رأس الخيمة بالتزامن مع استمرار نمو السياحة الداخلية والإقليمية، ما يعزز مكانة الإمارة كواحدة من أبرز الوجهات السياحية المفضلة خلال مواسم العطلات والأعياد في المنطقة





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Dubai Eid Holiday Hotels Seasonal Packages Family-Friendly Tourism Local And Regional Markets

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