Stock Market Volatility and Trump's Response to Drone Strike

The stock market experienced volatility on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling due to the decline in technology stocks. The VIX index, which measures market volatility, reached its highest level since April 7th. The European stock market also saw a third consecutive decline, with the Stoxx 600 index closing down 0.5%. The Gulf region saw gains, with the Saudi Stock Market rising by 1.3% and the Abu Dhabi Stock Market gaining 0.8%. The Japanese stock market, the Nikkei 225, saw a slight increase, with the index closing up 2.17%.

تراجع وول ستريت وارتفاع التقلبات؛ أوروبا هبطت لثالثة؛ الخليج صعد؛ نيكاي ارتفع بدعم الرقائق وسط ترقب التضخم وطرح سبيس إكسانخفض المؤشران ستاندرد اند بورز 500 وناسداك يوم الثلاثاء مع تبدد انتعاش أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا وذلك في وقت وجه فيه الرئيس دونالد ترامب بالرد على إسقاط ​طائرة ⁠هليكوبتر أمريكية قرب مضيق هرمز، وهو ما تم بالفعل.

ووصل مؤشر ⁠قياس التقلبات إلى أعلى مستوياته منذ السابع من أبريل نيسان خلال جلسة الثلاثاء مع موجة بيع الأسهم. واستأنفت أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا موجة البيع التي شهدتها يوم الجمعة بعد انتعاش الاثنين. وانخفض قطاع التكنولوجيا في المؤشر ستاندرد اند بورز 500 بأكثر من أربعة ​بالمئة قبل أن يقلص خسائره. وانخفض مؤشر فيلادلفيا لأشباه الموصلات ‌يما يصل إلى 8.6 بالمئة بعد ارتفاعه ثلاثة بالمئة في بداية التداول.

وقال مايكل أورورك كبير محللي الأسواق في جونز تريدينغ ⁠في ستامفورد بولاية كونيتيكت «عندما انتهى الانتعاش هذا الصباح، بدأت موجة البيع على نطاق أوسع». بالإضافة ‌إلى ذلك، قد يكون المستثمرون قلقين قبل صدور بيانات التضخم ‌والطرح العام الأولي لشركة سبيس إكس الذي ينتظره الجميع بفارغ الصبر في وقت لاحق هذا الأسبوع.

وأظهرت بيانات انخفاض المؤشر ستاندرد اند ‌بورز 500 عند الغلق ‌20.25 نقطة أو 0.27 ⁠بالمئة إلى 7385.48 نقطة، ونزل المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 254.47 ‌نقطة أو 0.98 بالمئة إلى 25675.19 نقطة. وارتفع المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 84.28 نقطة أو 0.14 بالمئة ⁠إلى 50857.58 نقطة. وقد تقدم بيانات أسعار المستهلكين لشهر مايو ​أيار أدلة جديدة على كيفية تأثر التضخم بارتفاع أسعار الطاقة بسبب الحرب مع إيران. ومن المقرر صدور البيانات غدا ⁠الأربعاء





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