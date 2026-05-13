Stock Market Tumbles in US, Europe, and Gulf Amid Inflation Concerns and Iran Tensions

The stock market in the US, Europe, and the Gulf region experienced a decline on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq and the Standard & Poor's 500 indices closing at a lower level compared to their previous record highs. The decline was attributed to higher inflation rates and growing concerns over the Iran-US tensions, particularly the ongoing standoff over the nuclear deal.

تراجعت الأسهم بأمريكا وأوروبا والخليج بفعل تضخم أعلى ومخاوف هرمز وإيران؛ نيكاي ارتفع بدعم أسهم الذكاء الاصطناعي والرقائق وأغلق المؤشران ستاندرد اند بورز وناسداك في بورصة وول ستريت على انخفاض يوم الثلاثاء متراجعين عن مستويات قياسية، إذ دفعت بيانات التضخم الأمريكية التي جاءت أعلى من المتوقع فضلا عن تزايد هشاشة وقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران المستثمرين إلى الإقبال على جني الأرباح قرب نهاية موسم نتائج الربع الأول القوي للشركات.

وشكل ضعف أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا السبب الرئيسي لانخفاض المؤشر ناسداك، في حين ساعدت أسهم قطاع الرعاية الصحية، مدعومة بارتفاع أسهم شركة (هيومانا)، في إبقاء المؤشر داو جونز في المنطقة الإيجابية. ومع انتهاء موسم الإعلان عن نتائج الشركات، يركز المستثمرون بشكل متزايد على التقييمات والاقتصاد الكلي والتطورات الجيوسياسية. وتراجع المؤشر فيلادلفيا لأشباه الموصلات، إلا أنه ارتفع بأكثر من 60 بالمئة هذا العام مستفيدا من الحماس تجاه الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وقال جاي هاتفيلد، الرئيس التنفيذي ومدير المحافظ في شركة إنفراكاب في نيويورك، كان توقعاتنا أن السوق ستتجه إلى الاستقرار، ببساطة لأن الجشع يظهر خلال موسم إعلان النتائج، بينما يظهر الخوف بعده. وأظهرت البيانات الاقتصادية أن أسعار المستهلكين ارتفعت بوتيرة أسرع مما توقعه المحللون، إذ واصل إغلاق مضيق هرمز بسبب الحرب على إيران تعطيل إمدادات النفط الخام. وأضاف هاتفيلد، التضخم لن يتحسن ما لم تنخفض أسعار النفط. وهذا هو الذي يمكنك ضبط ساعتك عليه.

ولم تُظهر أي مؤشرات على حل قريب لإنهاء حرب إيران التي دخلت أسبوعها الحادي عشر. فقد أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب أن وقف إطلاق النار بات على أجهزة الإنعاش بعد أن رفضت طهران مقترحا أمريكيا لإنهاء الحرب، وتمسكها بقائمة مطالب وصفها ترامب بأنها «هراء»





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