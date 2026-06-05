SpaceX Prepares for Historic IPO, Aiming for $1.77 Trillion Valuation

SpaceX, the space technology company owned by Elon Musk, is preparing for a groundbreaking initial public offering (IPO) that could make it the seventh-most valuable company in the United States. The company aims to raise $75 billion through the IPO, which is expected to take place on June 12, 2026. With a potential valuation of $1.77 trillion, SpaceX would become the second-largest aerospace company in the world, behind only Boeing.

تتجه شركة تكنولوجيا الفضاء الأمريكية 'سبيس إكس'، المملوكة للملياردير إيلون ماسك، نحو دخول حقبة مالية غير مسبوقة، معلنةً عن تفاصيل طرحها العام الأولي ( IPO ) المرتقب في الأسواق الماليّة.

ووفقاً لتقارير أوردتها شبكة 'سي إن بي سي' (CNBC)، حددت الشركة سعر سهمها عند 135 دولاراً، تمهيداً لبدء التداول الرسمي في بورصة 'ناسداك' تحت رمز المؤشر (SPCX) في الثاني عشر من يونيو الجاري (2026). هذا التسعير الأولي يمنح عملاق الفضاء تقييماً سوقياً هائلاً يصل إلى 1.77 تريليون دولار، ما يضعها مباشرة في المرتبة السابعة بين أغلى الشركات الأمريكية قيمةً، لتأتي خلف ستة من كبار عمالقة التكنولوجيا وأشباه الموصلات فقط، وهم: إنفيديا، آبل، ألفابت (جوجل)، مايكروسوفت، أمازون، وبرودكوم.

تستهدف 'سبيس إكس' من خلال هذا الطرح بيع نحو 555.6 مليون سهم، وهو ما سيتيح لها جمع سيولة نقدية ضخمة تُقدر بـ 75 مليار دولار. وفي حال تحقق هذا المستهدف، ستنجح الشركة في تحطيم الرقم القياسي العالمي لأكبر حصيلة تمويل في تاريخ الاكتتابات العامة، وهو الرقم الذي احتفظت به مجموعة 'علي بابا' الصينية للتجارة الإلكترونية منذ عام 2014 حين جمعت 21.8 مليار دولار.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة الرأسمالية الكبرى في وقت تفرض فيه الشركة هيمنة شبه مطلقة على قطاع الفضاء التجاري؛ إذ نجحت في إطلاق نحو 85% من إجمالي الأقمار الصناعية عالمياً خلال عام 2025. وتعود الحصة الأكبر من هذه العمليات لشبكتها الخاصة بالإنترنت الفضائي 'ستارلينك'، والتي باتت تشكل وحدها أكثر من 75% من مجمل الأقمار الصناعية النشطة في مدار الأرض المنخفض.

لا تقتصر تطلعات 'سبيس إكس' المستقبلية على ريادة سوق الإطلاق والاتصالات الفضائية فحسب، بل تمتد لتشمل غزو قطاع الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) عبر استراتيجية تكاملية طموحة. وتمثلت أولى هذه الخطوات في الاستحواذ على شركة 'xAI' الناشئة المتخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي، والتي تمتلك منصة التواصل الاجتماعي 'X' وروبوت الدردشة 'Grok'، فضلاً عن إدارتها للحاسوب العملاق 'Colossus' في ولاية تينيسي.

وتكشف وثائق طرح الأسهم عن رؤية مستقبلية بالغة الجرأة، حيث تخطط الشركة لنقل البنية التحتية للحوسبة المتقدمة إلى خارج كوكب الأرض، عبر إطلاق وتشغيل مليون مركز بيانات للذكاء الاصطناعي في الفضاء. وستعتمد هذه الخطة بشكل محوري على مركبة 'ستار شيب العملاقة، المصممة لتكون قابلة لإعادة الاستخدام السريع والكامل، والتي أتمت بنجاح رحلتها التجريبية الثانية عشرة في 22 مايو الماضي.

تعكس البيانات المالية الرسمية المقدمة للجهات التنظيمية حجماً هائلاً من الطموح الاقتصادي؛ إذ تحدد الشركة حجم السوق الإجمالية المتاحة والمستهدفة (TAM) على المدى الطويل بنحو 28.5 تريليون دولار، وهو رقم يتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي لاقتصادات الفضاء ليشمل دمج خدمات الاتصالات الفائقة، والحوسبة السحابية الفضائية، والذكاء الاصطناعي العابر للكواكب.

وفي الوقت الذي تتزايد فيه المخاطر الاستثمارية نظراً لأن مركبة 'ستار شيب' - الركيزة الأساسية لمشروعات الشركة المستقبلية وخططها للوصول إلى القمر والمريخ - لا تزال في مراحل التطوير والاختبار دون المداري، فإن حزمة العقود الحكومية الضخمة التي تحوزها الشركة توفر لها أرضية صلبة؛ حيث فازت مؤخراً بعقد قيمته 4 مليارات دولار مع القوات الفضائية الأمريكية لتزويدها بمنظومة أقمار صناعية متطورة لمراقبة التهديدات المحمولة جواً، مما يعزز من جاذبية السهم للمستثمرين في الأسواق العالمية





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex IPO Nasdaq Spcx Billion Trillion Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion Billion Dollar Valuation Trillion Dollar Valuation Billion Dollar Trillion Dollar Billion Trillion Billion Trillion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harsh Ruling Against Elon Musk in OpenAI CaseThe recent ruling by a federal jury in favor of OpenAI against Elon Musk has significant implications for the future of the company. The decision dismisses Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, finding that the case was filed after the legal deadline and the claims are not actionable. The ruling was swift and decisive, granting OpenAI a significant legal and strategic boost. The case revolves around the transformation of OpenAI from a non-profit entity to a publicly traded company, with Musk seeking to reverse this change and reinstate the non-profit model. The ruling clears the way for OpenAI to proceed with its IPO and potential valuation of over $1 trillion.

Read more »

Europa Unveils New Reusable Rocket Concept, Aiming to Challenge SpaceX's StarshipThe new rocket project, called RLV C5, aims to provide Europe with a strategic alternative to ensure greater independence in accessing space, given the rapid advancements led by SpaceX's Starship. RLV C5 is designed to be more efficient in terms of fuel efficiency and payload-to-dry mass compared to SpaceX's Starship. It can carry over 70 tonnes to low Earth orbit, putting it in the category of heavy rockets. The project envisions an independent European space capability, with the potential to send payloads into deep space.

Read more »

SpaceX Prepares to Revolutionise Travel Globally with New Network of SpaceportsSpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, is preparing to launch a new chapter in global transportation history with its ambitious space project. SpaceX aims to develop spaceports worldwide in preparation for its StarShip rocket, which will not only explore space but also transport humans and cargo with incredible speed between continents. The company anticipates reducing intercontinental travel from 10 hours to just 40 minutes, and with it, many carbon-intensive uses of the space industry. SpaceX promises to revolutionize transportation through their plan to provide highly efficient and reliable passenger and cargo shipment services, all through their Absolutes Network.

Read more »

SpaceX delays Starship launch test for a second time; preparing for another try on FridaySpaceX, a private aerospace company led by Elon Musk, postponed their 12th Starship launch test in Texas for the second time amid technical issues. The test aims to launch the Starship rocket, designed to support Starlink satellites and NASA missions, to the Moon or Mars. SpaceX has been working on redesigning and upgrading the rocket, testing new hardware, and addressing issues leading to the recent failures.

Read more »

Elon Musk Expected to Rake in Over $1.3Billion, Plus Potentially $1.8Trillion, in Stock Awards From SpaceX and TeslaSpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is set to receive over $1.3 billion in stock awards from SpaceX, the company working in space technologies, rocket propulsion, artificial intelligence, and social media. This includes two tranches totaling $760 billion under certain revenue and performance targets. Additionally, a similar award package was granted to Musk by Tesla, which he also serves as CEO, potentially worth around $1.8 trillion, contingent on the company achieving specified goals. Both award packages are unprecedented in history.

Read more »

Somali Referee's Visa Issue Threatens Participation in 2026 World CupThe international referee, Somali national Umar Abdulle Artaan, faces the risk of missing the 2026 World Cup due to a delay in obtaining a visa to enter the United States of America, one of the three host countries along with Canada and Mexico. His selection to the World Cup list of referees is a significant achievement for Somali football, aiming to enhance its international presence. The delay in visa procedures has raised concerns among African sports authorities, especially with the tournament's upcoming start. Artaan, one of the most prominent African referees in recent years, has made a significant impact in several major tournaments, including the African Cup of Nations and the CAF Champions League. He has also received wide acclaim from football experts for his strong personality and ability to manage tough matches. His selection to the World Cup list was preceded by winning the African Referee of the Year award.

Read more »