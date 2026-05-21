Sports Heritage in UAE Thrives on Royal Support, Fostering Tradition and Cultural Identity

The UAE's sports heritage, particularly falconry, enjoys sustained support from the ruling leadership, contributing to its continuity as an integral part of the UAE's rich heritage. Moreover, the significance of falconry lies in its role as a vital component of the UAE's and the Gulf Arab states' cultural and intangible heritage, symbolizing the region's connection to its traditions and customs, and its commitment to preserving this rich legacy for future generations. The UAE, in turn, maintains its global leadership position in organizing falconry events, thanks to its advanced facilities, integrated infrastructure, and significant efforts in hosting the various events and ensuring their success. Fatyma Al-Ghaith Al-Ghaithy, a falconer and owner of horses, stated that falconry competitions, both regionally and internationally, are among the most prominent and significant events in this traditional sport in the UAE, reflecting the leadership's vision to support traditional sports and safeguard the national heritage, thereby enhancing national identity and instilling noble values in society.

تحظى الرياضات التراثية في دولة الإمارات، لا سيما سباقات الهجن، على الدعم المتواصل من القيادة الرشيدة، الأمر الذي يسهم في استمراريتها، بوصفها جزءاً أصيلاً من تراث الإمارات الغني، ومن أهم روافده.

وليس هذا فحسب، إذ تكمن أهمية سباقات الهجن، بوصفها جزءاً أصيلاً من الموروث الثقافي والتراثي لدولة الإمارات ودول الخليج العربية، وما تمثله من قيمة حضارية، تعكس ارتباط أبناء المنطقة بعاداتهم وتقاليدهم الأصيلة، وحرصهم على الحفاظ على هذا الإرث العريق، ونقله إلى الأجيال المقبلة. وتحافظ دولة الإمارات فعلياً على استدامة موقعها الريادي العالمي في تنظيم سباقات الهجن، بفضل الميادين والمضامير المتطورة، والمنشآت المتكاملة، والجهود الكبيرة التي تبذل في استضافة الفعاليات الخاصة بهذه الرياضة التراثية، وتوفير جميع متطلبات تميزها وازدهارها.

وقال فاطمة عيضة العامري، هجانة ومالكة إبل: تعد سباقات الهجن على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، أحد أبرز وأكبر المهرجانات المتخصصة في هذه الرياضة التراثية في دولة الإمارات، الأمر الذي يجسد رؤية القيادة الرشيدة في دعم الرياضات التراثية، وصون الموروث الوطني، بما يعزز الهوية الوطنية، ويرسخ القيم الأصيلة في المجتمع. وكانت فاطمة العامري، وراء إطلاق فكرة ورعاية إقامة سباق كأس الهجن للقدرة لمسافة 6 كيلومترات، والذي يعد الأول من نوعه المخصص للسيدات في سباقات المسافات الطويلة، في خطوة رائدة تعكس تطور الرياضات التراثية في دولة الإمارات، وانفتاحها على مشاركة المرأة، وذلك في ميدان المرموم.

وتسعى العامري إلى دعم وتمكين المرأة في الرياضات التراثية. وأكدت لطيفة الأشخري، شابة إماراتية تشارك في سباقات الهجن المحلية والإقليمية، على أنها لا تتردد مطلقاً في المشاركة في سباقات الهجن، فئة الشباب، وإبراز مكانة دولة الإمارات العالمية في مجال الاهتمام بهذه الرياضة، ونقل إرثها المستدام إلى الدول الأخرى.

أضافت لطيفة الأشخري: كما أن تنظيم سباقات وبطولات الهجن المختلفة، حقق أثراً ملموساً في تشجيع ملاك الإبل على الاهتمام بهذه الرياضة التراثية، والحفاظ على موروثها الأصيل، وتشجيع الأجيال الجديدة على الاهتمام بها، باعتبارها إرثاً وطنياً. وأوضح الشاب الإماراتي راشد عبد الله الكعبي، الحريص منذ صغره على المشاركة في شتى رياضات الهجن، إلى تزايد اهتمامه برياضة الهجن، والشغف الكبير بالمشاركة في الفعاليات المختلفة، والحرص على تعميق قيم الهوية والأصالة في نفوس الأجيال الجديدة.

وأضاف: هناك العديد من البرامج والبطولات المعنية بالهجن، والتي تسهم في تعزيز الشغف بهذه الرياضة، ونهجها المستلهم من إرث المؤسس المغفور له بإذن الله، الشيخ زايد بن سلطان آل نهيان، طيب الله ثراه، للحفاظ على موروث الآباء والأجداد





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