South Korea's Prime Minister Discusses Options to Prevent Samsung Strike Amid Labor Protests and Demands

South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Min-Sook discussed all options, including emergency arbitration, to prevent a strike at Samsung Electronics. The union representing workers at Samsung Electronics has been protesting against low wages and demanding higher wages, the abolition of the cap on bonuses, and a reduction in the pay gap with rival company SK Hynix.

رئيس وزراء كوريا يبحث خيارات لتفادي إضراب سامسونغ وسط احتجاجات عمالية ومطالب بزيادة الأجور وإلغاء سقف المكافآت وتقليص فجوة هاينكس ذكرت وكالة يونهاب للأنباء أن رئيس وزراء كوريا الجنوبية كيم مين-سيوك قال يوم الأحد إنه سيبحث جميع الخيارات، بما في ذلك التحكيم الطارئ، لتفادي إضراب في شركة سامسونغ إلكترونيكس.

وأضاف أن الشركة والنقابة التي تمثل العمال فيها يجب أن تتوصل إلى تسوية بشأن مفاوضات أجور. يوم 23 نيسان / أبريل 2026 احتشد عشرات الآلاف من عمال سامسونغ للإلكترونيات في مجمع مصنع مترامي الأطراف جنوب سيول، للتنفيس عن غضبهم من مستويات الأجور قبل إضراب طويل مخطط له يمكن أن يعطل إنتاج رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي.

كانت هذه الوقفة لأكثر من 40 ألف متظاهر تحذيراً بأنه إذا لم يتم تلبية مطالبهم، فإنهم سيلجؤون للإضراب لمدة 18 يوما اعتبارا من يوم الخميس 21 مايو/ أيار. كانت المظاهرة الشهر الماضي، الأكبر حتى الآن لشركة سامسونغ، التي عرفت منذ فترة طويلة بتكتيكاتها النقابية ولكنها شهدت خروج العمال لأول مرة في عام 2024.

مظالم ومطالب أما أهم مظالم العمال فهي الفجوة الهائلة في المكافأة مع المنافس إس كيه هاينكس، وهي الشركة التي تغلبت على سامسونغ في تقديم ذاكرة عرض النطاق الترددي العالي لوحدات شرائح الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى إنفيديا والعملاء الآخرين بعد إصدار تشات جي بي تي في أواخر عام 2022. فجوة التعويضات ويغادر العديد من الموظفين في سامسونغ إلى إس كيه هاينكس بحسب سونغ يونغ جي، الذي يتعامل مع المهام اللوجستية لخط التجميع في قسم رقائق سامسونغ.

يقول سونغ: «في نهاية اليوم، يعمل أكثر من 90% من الموظفين مقابل أجر، وأصبحت فجوة التعويضات واسعة لدرجة أنها تقود هذه التحركات». يجادل اتحاد عمال سامسونغ للإلكترونيات بأن موظف قسم الرقائق بأجر أساسي قدره 76 مليون وون (51280 دولارا) سيحصل على 38 مليون وون كمكافأة لعام 2025، أو أقل من ثلث الرقم الذي سيكون موظف إس كيه هاينكس الذي يحصل على أجر مماثل مؤهلا له.

قبلت إس كيه هاينكس في سبتمبر طلب نقابتها لإصلاح التعويضات والمكافآت الضخمة، مما أدى إلى إحباط موظفي سامسونغ بشأن الفجوة في الأجور وأثار زيادة في العضوية النقابية. يبلغ عدد أعضاء النقابة الآن أكثر من 90 ألف، ويمثلون أكثر من 70% من القوى العاملة في سامسونغ كوريا الجنوبية. واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل هي طلب النقابة لإلغاء الحد الأقصى لأجور المكافآت، المحدد حاليا بنسبة 50% من الراتب الأساسي السنوي، والذي رفضته الإدارة.

قال مسؤولو نقابة سامسونغ إن إس كيه هاينكس وافقت على إلغاء الحد الأقصى لأجور المكافآت. تطالب نقابة سامسونغ أيضا بزيادة بنسبة 7% في الرواتب الأساسية، وتخصيص 15% من الأرباح التشغيلية السنوية كأجر مكافأة وأن توفر الشركة المزيد من الوضوح حول كيفية حساب أجر المكافآت. ومع ذلك، عرضت الإدارة 10% من الأرباح التشغيلية لأجور الأداء وتمويل إضافي لضمان حصول موظفي قسم الذاكرة على دفعات أعلى من المنافسين هذا العام





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Samsung Electronics South Korea Prime Minister Strike Labor Protests Wages Bonuses Pay Gap SK Hynix

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