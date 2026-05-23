Smart Adhesive Eyeglasses Artificial Light (SLA-AL) May Be a New Non-Druggable Treatment for Depression, Anxiety, and Mood Disorders

A new smart adhesive eye glass or SLA-AL developed by scientists may offer a new way to treat mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and mood disorders. The research published in the Cell Reports Physical Science journal was led by Dr. Park Jung-Gon of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. The study tested the effectiveness of these glasses on mice suffering from depression.

عدسات لاصقة ذكية لعلاج الاكتئاب، عبر إرسال إشارات كهربائية خفيفة إلى الدماغ من خلال شبكية العين، في ابتكار وصفه العلماء بأنه قد يفتح الباب أمام جيل جديد من العلاجات غير الدوائية للاضطرابات النفسية والعصبية.

تحدثت الدراسة المنشورة في دورية Cell Reports Physical Science عن فريق بحثي بقيادة البروفيسور بارك جانغ أونغ، الذي اختبر العدسات الذكية الجديدة في علاج الاكتئاب على فئران. وقد أظهرت فعالية مماثلة لمضادات الاكتئاب التقليدية مثل 'بروزاك' في التجارب التي أجريت على الفئران، وذلك بعد جلسات علاج يومية استمرت 30 دقيقة على مدار ثلاثة أسابيع.

يعتمد الابتكار على تقنية تعرف باسم 'التداخل الزمني'، حيث ترسل العدسة إشارة كهربائية إحداها إلى شبكية العين، ولا تنشط هذه الإشارة إلا عند نقطة التقائهما، وذلك للسماح باستهداف مناطق محددة داخل الدماغ المرتبطة بتنظيم المزاج دون التأثير على سطح العين





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Eyeglasses Artificial Light Depression Anxiety Mood Disorders Smart Adhesive Eyeglasses Technique Transmembrane Technology Neuromodulation

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