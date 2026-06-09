Sharjah Humanitarian City strengthens awareness of the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Program and coordinates with government development to unify standards and raise the quality and inclusiveness of services

A comprehensive report on the meeting held between Sharjah Humanitarian City and the Government Development Department to discuss the implementation mechanisms of the Sharjah Customer Experience Improvement Program, aimed at unifying service standards, raising quality, and achieving inclusivity in line with the emirate's strategic vision.

استضافت مدينة الشارقة للخدمات الإنسانية وفداً رسمياً من إدارة التطوير الحكومي التابعة للأمانة العامة للمجلس التنفيذي في إمارة الشارقة، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز الشراكة المؤسسية وتوحيد الجهود الرامية إلى تحسين تجربة المتعاملين مع الخدمات الحكومية والخاصة.

ضم الوفد كلاً من العميد الدكتور طارق المدفع مستشار إدارة التطوير الحكومي، والمهندس حميد الشامسي مدير الإدارة، وهنادي المهيري خبير الإدارة، وعلياء السويدي مسؤولة الإعلام والتصوير. وتهدف الزيارة إلى عقد جلسة عرض خطة برنامج الشارقة لتحسين تجربة المتعامل، which يعد أحد المبادرات الاستراتيجية الرائدة التي تهدف إلى رفع جودة الخدمات وضمان شموليتها.

وحضر الجلسة مديرون ومسؤولون من أقسام المدينة وفروعها، حيث تم التركيز على التوعية بالبرنامج وآلية تطبيقه، وتبادل المعرفة حول أفضل الممارسات المعتمدة محلياً وعالمياً في مجال تصميم وتقديم الخدمات القائمة على احتياجات المستفيدين.trước هذه الزيارة، أكدت الشيخة جميلة بنت محمد القاسمي رئيسة مدينة الشارقة للخدمات الإنسانية أن برنامج تحسين تجربة المتعامل يعكس الرؤية Humanitarian المتقدمة لإمارة الشارقة، التي تضع الإنسان في صلب اهتماماتها وترى أن تطوير الخدمات يجب أن ينطلق من فهم عميق لاحتياجات المتعاملين وتطلعاتهم. وأشارت إلى أن المدينة تعمل على مواءمة جميع خططها وبرامجها الاستراتيجية مع أهداف البرنامج، من خلال تبني منهجيات عمل حديثة تركز علىسهولة الوصول إلى الخدمات، ورفع كفاءتها، وضمان استدامتها، مع إيلاء اهتمام خاص لفئات الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة وأسرهم لضمان شمولية الخدمات.

كما شددت على أن تحسين التجربة لا يقتصر على الجوانب الإجرائية والتقنية فحسب، بل يتطلب بناء ثقافة مؤسسية متجذرة تعتمد على الاستماع الفعّال للمتعاملين، وفهم احتياجاتهم بدقة، والاستجابة لها بشكل استباقي و مبتكر، مما يضمن تحسيناً مستداماً في جودة الخدمات. من جانبه، أكد المهندس حميد الشامسي مدير إدارة التطوير الحكومي أن الإدارة تعمل على بناء شراكات فاعلة مع جميع الجهات الحكومية في الإمارة لنشر ثقافة تجربة المتعامل وتبادل الخبرات والممارسات المتميزة.

وأضاف أن التعاون مع مدينة الشارقة للخدمات الإنسانية يمثل نموذجاً ملموساً لهذه الشراكة، حيث يمتد ليشمل تطوير بيئات عمل داعمة للابتكار والتحسين المستمر، مما ينعكس إيجاباً على جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمتعاملين في نهاية المطاف. وأوضح أن المراحل القادمة ستشهد استمرار تنفيذ مبادرات توعوية وتطويرية هادفة إلى ترسيخ هذه الثفافة في جميع الجهات، بما يتماشى مع رؤية الإمارة في تقديم خدمات حكومية استباقية وشاملة تعزز من رضا المتعاملين وتساهم في رفع جودة الحياة.

وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن برنامج الشارقة لتحسين تجربة المتعامل أطلقه المجلس التنفيذي برئاسة سمو الشيخ سلطان بن محمد بن سلطان القاسمي ولي عهد ونائب حاكم الشارقة، كجزء من الرؤية الشاملة التي وضعها صاحب السمو الشيخ الدكتور سلطان بن محمد القاسمي member المجلس الأعلى حاكم الشارقة، لتحويل الإمارة إلى نموذج عالمي في التميز Governmentي والإنساني، حيث تمثل هذه المبادرة إطاراً عمل موحداً لتوحيد معايير الخدمات وضمان تقديم تجربة متكاملة ومميزة للمتعاملين بغض النظر عن الجهة المقدمة للخدمة





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Sharjah Humanitarian City Government Development Department Customer Experience Improvement Program Service Quality Inclusivity

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