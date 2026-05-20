Britain confirmed that two Russian military aircraft intercepted a British unarmed reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea last month, the closest air combat between the two countries since 2022. The incident occurred when a Russian Su-35 fighter plane came close to the British reconnaissance aircraft, Reift Jet, and a Russian Su-27 aircraft flew seven sorties in front of the British Royal Air Force aircraft, approaching its front at a distance of six meters.

Britain confirmed that two Russian military aircraft intercepted a British unarmed reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea last month, the closest air combat between the two countries since 2022.

The BBC reported that a Russian Su-35 fighter plane came close to the British reconnaissance aircraft, Reift Jet, which usually carries 30 airmen, observers, and analysts. The aircraft's emergency systems were activated, and its automated pilot system was disabled. A Russian Su-27 aircraft also flew seven sorties in front of the British Royal Air Force aircraft and approached its front at a distance of six meters.

British Defense Minister John Healey praised the 'high professional competence' of the Royal Air Force crew, describing the Russian flights as 'unacceptable'. The Ministry of Defense described the incident as the most dangerous Russian activity since 2022, when a Russian pilot fired a missile at a Reift Jet aircraft over the Black Sea. Estonia reported that a NATO aircraft shot down a drone over its territory.

The British Ministry of Defense stated that the Reift Jet aircraft was on a routine international mission to support the eastern flank of NATO





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