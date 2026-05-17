Russia-Ukraine Tensions Flare Amid Drone Strikes, Fatalities

Increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated following a surge of indiscriminate drone attacks in Russia. Russian authorities confirmed four fatalities, including three near Moscow, in a significant number of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia. The Russia Ministry of Defense reported downing 81 drones amid the nighttime Kiev attack on Russia's capital.

Russia and Ukraine engaged in heavy fighting amid a surge of drone strikes, leading to fatalities and injuries near Moscow. Russia n authorities reported the deaths of at least four people, including three near Moscow in a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Russia .

Russian Governor Andrey Feblyukov announced a woman's death and the deaths of two men in the town of Bogorilsky north of the capital, while Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 12 people, mostly near the entrance to a fuel plant in Moscow, were injured. Defense of Russia claims to have shot down 81 drones targeting Moscow.

Additionally, a worker from India was killed and three others injured in a drone attack near the Moscow region. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russia has shot down 556 drones. A drone debris hit the world's largest airport in Sheremetyevo, Russia, causing no damage. Ukraine's Defense Forces reported killing one person and injuring 279 Russians during a night airstrike campaign to the north, east, and south of Ukraine





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