Russian Air Strikes on Kiev Prompt Evacuations and Defense Activation

On Thursday morning, a wide-ranging Russian airstrike hit Kiev with drones and cruise missiles, resulting in explosions, air defense engagement, and calls for residents to take shelter. The Kiev defense forces reported an extensive attack on the city center that damaged buildings, including residential ones.

هجوم جوي روسي واسع فجر الخميس على كييف بطائرات مسيرة وصواريخ بالستية مع انفجارات ودفاعات جوية ودعوة السكان لاحتماءتتعرض كييف لهجوم جوي روسي واسع النطاق فجر الخميس، وفق ما أفاد مراسلو فرانس برس الذين سمعوا دوي انفجارات وإطلاق نار مضاد للطائرات.

إلى ذلك نقلت رويترز عن مسؤولين إن ‌العاصمة الأوكرانية تعرضت لهجوم ​كبير بالطائرات ‌المسيرة والصواريخ في وقت ‌مبكر من اليوم الخميس. وقال تيمور ‌تكاتشينكو رئيس الإدارة العسكرية ⁠للعاصمة إن حطام الطائرات المسيرة أصاب مباني في مناطق مختلفة من المدينة، بما في ذلك ​بنايات سكنية. ونشرت قنوات ‌غير رسمية على تطبيق تيليجرام مقاطع ⁠فيديو تظهر أجزاء تشتعل فيها النيران من مبان سكنية. ​ولم ‌ترد تقارير ‌بعد عن وقوع إصابات.

وذكرت القوات الجوية الأوكرانية أن ‌الصواريخ الروسية ‌استهدفت مناطق أخرى ⁠في البلاد ⁠منها خاركيف وسومي وتشيرنيهيف في شمال أوكرانيا ⁠ومنطقة ​بولتافا الوسطى. وقال رئيس بلدية العاصمة فيتالي كليتشكو «العدو يهاجم كييف بطائرات مسّىّة وصواريخ بالستية» داعيا السكان عبر تلغرام إلى الاحتماء.

وبعد هدنة لثلاثة أيام أقرت لمناسبة الاحتفال نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، استؤنفت الهجمات الروسية اليومية على المدن الأوكرانية الليل الاثنين الثلاثاء والأربعاء، أطلقت موسكو ما لا يقل عن «٨٠٠ طائرة مسيرة» على البلاد، بحسب ما ذكره الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي





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