Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates with New Airstrikes and Casualties

The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues with increased airstrikes and casualties on both sides. Russia announced the capture of a new town in Donetsk and claimed to have shot down 233 Ukrainian drones and guided missiles. Meanwhile, Ukraine reported the downing of 265 Russian drones and the killing of a civilian in a Russian attack on a residential area in Kherson.

تصاعدت الهجمات الجوية المتبادلة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، أمس، مع إعلان موسكو السيطرة على بلدة جديدة في دونيتسك، وإعلان كييف إسقاط مئات الطائرات المسيّرة الروسية خلال الليلة قبل الماضية، في وقت تبادل فيه الطرفان الإعلان عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى جراء الضربات المتواصلة على مناطق سكنية وبنى تحتية في الجانبين.

وقالت وزارة الدفاع الروسية إن وحدات مجموعة قوات «الجنوبية» سيطرت على بلدة فاسيليفكا في أراضي جمهورية دونيتسك الشعبية، مضيفة أن القوات الروسية استهدفت ورشات لإنتاج الطائرات المسيّرة بعيدة المدى ومواقع تجهيزها وإطلاقها. إضافة إلى منشآت للطاقة والنقل والموانئ يستخدمها الجيش الأوكراني. وأوضحت الوزارة أن الضربات الروسية استهدفت أيضاً نقاط انتشار مؤقتة للقوات الأوكرانية ومقاتلين أجانب في 137 منطقة.

وبحسب التقرير اليومي لوزارة الدفاع الروسية، بلغت خسائر القوات الأوكرانية خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية نحو 1325 جندياً على مختلف محاور القتال، فيما أعلنت موسكو إسقاط 233 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية وتسع قنابل جوية موجهة. في الأثناء أعلنت السلطات في منطقة خيرسون التي تسيطر عليها روسيا، مقتل طفل يبلغ من العمر ست سنوات وإصابة خمسة أشخاص، إثر هجوم بطائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية استهدف مبنى سكنياً في مدينة جينيتشيسك المطلة على البحر الأسود قرب شبه جزيرة القرم.

في المقابل، أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية مقتل شخص وإصابة نحو 20 آخرين جراء هجمات روسية بطائرات مسيّرة استهدفت عدة مدن أوكرانية خلال الليلة قبل الماضية. وقال سلاح الجو الأوكراني إن روسيا أطلقت خلال الليل 265 طائرة مسيّرة من طرز مختلفة، بينها «شاهد» و«جيربيرا» و«إيتالماس». وفي دنيبروبيتروفسك، أعلنت السلطات الأوكرانية مقتل امرأة تبلغ خمسين عاماً وإصابة أربعة آخرين، اثنان منهم بحالة حرجة، في هجوم روسي استهدف منطقة نيكوبول.

ويواصل الطرفان تبادل الضربات الجوية بعيدة المدى بشكل شبه يومي، في وقت لا تزال فيه الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب تواجه تعثراً، بعد أكثر من أربع سنوات من اندلاع النزاع





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Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalated Airstrikes Capture Of New Town Downing Of Drones Casualties On Both Sides Civilian Killed In Russian Attack

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