Russian President Vladimir Putin Confirms Development of Russian Nuclear Triad and Successful Testing of Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the development of the Russian nuclear triad and the successful testing of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. He also mentioned the upcoming joint military exercises 'Drama of the Union 2027' and the modernization of military capabilities.

الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أكد اليوم الخميس بأن بلاده تعمل على تطوير الثالوث النووي الروسي في نظام مخطط له، مؤكدا أن كل شيء يسير على ما يرام.

وقال بوتين في كلمته الختامية خلال التدريب 'التدريب النووي للقوات الروسية-البيلاروسية': 'سيظل ثالوثنا النووي عند مستوى الكفاءة المطلوب. نحن ننفذ كل ما خُطط له منذ عقود. نعمل وفقًا للخطة، بدقة وتناغم. والحمد لله، كل شيء يسير على ما يرام.

'، حسبما ذكرت وكالة سبوتنيك الروسية للأنباء. وأضاف: 'من المهم مواصلة تحسين مستوى تدريب قواتنا النووية الاستراتيجية والتكتيكية، وتطوير جميع مكوناتها، وكما ذكرت سابقًا، لا نعتزم الانجرار إلى سباق تسلح. سيبقى ثالوثنا النووي عند مستوى الكفاءة اللازم'. وأكد أنه 'في إطار برنامج التسلح الحكومي، نعتزم تزويد القوات الصاروخية الاستراتيجية بأنظمة صواريخ جديدة، ثابتة ومتحركة'.

استطرد بوتين: 'استُخدمت صواريخ إسكندر التي استُخدمت للتو بمهارة وتنسيق. وهذا أمر بالغ الأهمية عند استخدام هذا النوع من الأسلحة، لأن كل دقيقة، بل كل ثانية، تحدث فرقاً'. وتابع: 'علاوة على ذلك، نعتزم إجراء مناورات عملياتية للقوات المسلحة البيلاروسية والروسية العام المقبل، تحت مسمى 'درع الاتحاد 2027'. وأشار إلى أنه 'تمّ أخيرا اختبار صاروخ 'سارمات' الباليستي العابر للقارات بنجاح، وهو صاروخ يتميز بخصائص تكتيكية وتقنية عالية، وقادر على اختراق جميع أنظمة الدفاع الصاروخي الحالية والمستقبلية'.

وأوضح بوتين: 'سنعزز بالتأكيد الجاهزية القتالية للفروع والأسلحة الأخرى في الجيش، وسُجري تدريبات قتالية استنادًا إلى خبرة العملية العسكرية الخاصة'. وأكد: 'نواصل إدخال غواصات نووية حديثة إلى البحرية وقاذفات قنابل استراتيجية جديدة ومُطوّرة إلى القوات الجوية الفضائية'. كانت وزارة الدفاع البيلاروسية قد أعلنت يوم الاثنين الماضي أن القوات المسلحة البيلاروسية والروسية بدأت تدريبات في بيلاروس تحاكي الاستخدام المحتمل للأسلحة النووية





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Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian Nuclear Triad Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Joint Military Exercises 'Drama Of The Union 2 Military Modernization

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