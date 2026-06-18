Russia Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine as Kiev Strikes Back

Russia threatened to launch more strikes on Ukraine after an attack by Ukrainian forces on Moscow, which resulted in the injury of 17 people and targeted a major oil refinery. The escalation of the Ukrainian front comes at a time when the Iranian front has calmed down, and the heat of the clashes is shifting to Eastern Europe. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had previously announced that Moscow would launch a coordinated and extensive strike on Ukraine regularly, mentioning that the Russian military is implementing this and will continue to do so.

بعد مرور أكثر من أربع سنواتٍ على بداية الغزو الروسي الشامل، تواصل أوكرانيا استهداف البنية التحتية للطاقة الروسية على نحوٍ متزايد بضرباتٍ بمسيّراتٍ بعيدة المدى، في حين تواصل روسيا إطلاق الصواريخ على المدن الأوكرانية.

وبعد سنواتٍ حقّقت فيها القوات الروسية مكاسب بطيئةً لكن متواصلة على ساحة المعركة، تقول كييف إن تحسين قدراتها في مجال المسيّرات حوّل زخم الحرب لمصلحتها، بما يوفّر دافعاً جديداً لموسكو للموافقة على اتفاق سلام. وفي موازاة الميدان، أطلق الرئيس الأوكراني حملةً دبلوماسية لزيادة الضغط على موسكو من أجل التفاوض لإنهاء الحرب.

في تطوّرٍ يدعم القدرات الأوكرانية، أعلن وزير الدفاع البريطاني دان جارفيس أن بلاده ستزوّد أوكرانيا بمئةٍ وخمسين ألف طائرة مسيّرة بحلول نهاية عام 2026، ضمن حزمة تمويلٍ تبلغ نحو سبعمئةٍ واثنين وخمسين مليون جنيه إسترليني، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «رويترز»





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Russia Ukraine Military Conflict Oil Refinery Missile Attack Sergei Lavrov Vladimir Putin Kyiv Moscow Iran Eastern Europe

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