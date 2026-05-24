Russia strikes back with missile strikes on Ukraine, causing casualties and damage

Russia has launched missile strikes on Ukraine in response to Ukrainian attacks on Luhansk, resulting in casualties and damage in Kyiv. The European Union has expressed condemnation and accused Russia of nuclear blackmail.

صحفيون أجانب يتفقدون مبنى كلية في لوغانسك تحت السيطرة الروسية استهدفته أوكرانيا بالمسيرات ما أسفر عن مقتل 21 طالباً. روسيا تقصف أوكرانيا بصواريخ فرط صوتية رداً على هجمات لوغانسك؛ قتلى وجرحى وأضرار واسعة بكييف.

إدانات أوروبية واتهام بابتزاز نووي. قصف مقار قيادة عسكرية بأوكرانيا بصواريخ فرط صوتية ومجنحة رداً على هجمات كييف على مناطق سيطرة موسكو في لوغانسك. القوات الروسية كبدت الجيش الأوكراني 1065 قتيلاً خلال 24 ساعة. تسببت موجات الانفجارات المتتالية بأضرار طالت جميع أحياء مدينة كييف.

الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي وصف الهجوم على مدينة بيلا تسيركفا بـ'الجنوني'. مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس ترهب أوكرانيا بشن ضربات متعمدة على مراكز المدن. الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون اعتبر استخدام صاروخ أوريشنيك البالستي يعكس 'نوعاً من الهروب إلى الأمام' من جانب موسكو، ويشكل 'مأزق حربها العدوانية'. رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني ووزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول نددا بالهجوم الروسي ووصفه بأنه 'صادم' ويمثل 'تصعيداً جديداً'





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Russia Ukraine Missile Strikes Casualties Damage Kyiv European Union Nuclear Blackmail

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