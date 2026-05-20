Russian President Vladimir Putin's Visit to China: Strategic Shift in Relations

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China differs significantly from that of US President Donald Trump, lasting four days, indicating a strategic shift in relations between Moscow and Beijing. The relationship between China and the US is moving towards managing conflicts and protecting its interests without escalating into a confrontation, while China is aiming to demonstrate its ability to balance its relations with both the US and Russia. The visit of Putin signifies a new phase in the relationship between Russia and China, characterized by a strategic partnership without limits, with a focus on energy, trade, transportation, and infrastructure, including the construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to China through Mongolia.

زيارة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إلى بكين التي انتهت أمس، تختلف بالمطلق من حيث جدول أعمالها ونتائجها، عن تلك التي قام بها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إلى بكين واستمرت أربعة أيام، في إشارة إلى أن العلاقات بين موسكو وبكين تأخذ منحى العلاقات الاستراتيجية التي ترتقي باستمرار، في حين أن العلاقات بين بكين وواشنطن تأخذ مسار إدارة العلاقات للحؤول دون تحولها إلى صدام.

لقد تحولت الصين إلى نقطة مفصلية في الجغرافيا السياسية العالمية، وفي ما يشهده العالم من تحولات باتجاه تأسيس نظام عالمي تعددي جديد بديلاً للنظام الحالي الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة منذ تسعينات القرن الماضي، وهو ما اتفق عليه الزعيم الصيني شي جين بينغ والرئيس بوتين بتوقيعهما الإعلان المشترك بشأن تشكيل عالم متعدد الأقطاب، أكثر عدالة وحكمة واحترام متبادل، في ظل عالم بات غير آمن ويشهد محاولات للهيمنة من طرف واحد





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Russia China International Relations Strategic Partnership Gas Pipeline Tranportation Infrastructure

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