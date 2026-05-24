Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and Odesa

The text describes a series of missile strikes on Kyiv and Odesa, Ukraine, by Russia, after a warning from the Ukrainian air force about the potential launch of a Russian ballistic missile. The strikes resulted in injuries and the activation of large-scale alerts and mobilizations in Ukraine.

يسير في شارع مُغطى بالحطام في أعقاب غارة صاروخية وطائرة مسيرة روسية شُنّت ليلًا، على في كييفجوم روسي مكثف بصواريخ ومسيرات على كييف بعد تحذير من صاروخ «أوريشنيك» وإصابة 10 أشخاص وتفعيل إنذارات شاملة واستنفار بولندي تعرضت العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف لهجوم مكثف بصواريخ وطائرات مسيرة في وقت مبكر يوم الأحد، بعد وقت قصير من تحذير سلاح ​الجو ⁠الأوكراني من احتمال قيام روسيا بإطلاق ‌الصاروخ الباليستي الفرط ‌صوتي «أوريشنيك».

ترددت أصداء الانفجارات في أنحاء المدينة بعد الواحدة صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي بقليل، بعد أن أعلن ‌سلاح الجو عن تهديد بإطلاق صاروخ «أوريشنيك» عبر قناته ⁠على تطبيق تيليجرام. وأفاد صحافيون من فرانس برس في العاصمة الأوكرانية بسماع سلسلة من الانفجارات هزت المباني، وشاهدوا رصاصات خطاطة تخترق السماء المظلمة. كما سمعوا إطلاق نار كثيف من مضادات أرضية، بدا أنها محاولة لإسقاط مسيّرة كان أزيزها يتردد في أجواء وسط العاصمة...





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Russia Ukraine Missile Strikes Kyiv Odesa Russian Air Force Warning Injuries Alerts Mobilizations

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