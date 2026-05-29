Romanian Authorities Confirm Drone Crash Causing Explosion and Fire, Russia Accused of Violating Airspace

Romanian authorities confirmed that a drone crashed on a residential building in the city of Galați, causing an explosion and fire that injured two people. The Ministry of Defense reported that Russia has violated Romania's airspace 28 times since the start of the Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Dnieper River.

قالت السلطات الرومانية إن طائرة مسيّرة سقطت على سطح مبنى سكني من عشرة طوابق في مدينة غالاتي الواقعة جنوب شرقي البلاد، وتسببت في انفجار وحريق أدى إلى إصابة شخصين.

وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الرومانية أن البلاد تعرضت لانتهاك طائرات مسيّرة روسية لمجالها الجوي 28 مرة منذ أن بدأت موسكو مهاجمة الموانئ الأوكرانية على نهر الدانوب. وجاء في بيان لوزارة الدفاع الرومانية أن روسيا استأنفت هجماتها بمسيّرات ضد أهداف مدنية وبنية تحتية في أوكرانيا، قرب الحدود النهرية مع رومانيا، دخلت إحدى هذه المسيّرات المجال الجوي الروماني، ورصدت بالرادار إلى الجزء الجنوبي من مدينة غالاتي، ثم تحطمت على سطح مبنى سكني، ما تسبب في اندلاع حريق عند الارتطام.

ونظمت رومانيا اجتماع لمناقشة تداعيات هذا الحدث غير المسبوق الذي تشهده البلاد منذ اندلاع الحرب في أوكرانيا





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drone Crash Explosion Fire Romanian Authorities Russia Ukraine NATO US EU Russian Attacks Romanian-Russian Relations Russian-Ukrainian Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

War in the Middle East Forces Countries to Rethink Energy StrategiesThe International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated that the war in the Middle East is causing countries to reconsider their energy strategies by adopting new methods for supply and relying more on their own resources to address the second energy crisis in five years. Fatih Birol, the IEA's Executive Director, said, 'We are facing the most severe energy crisis the world has ever seen in terms of energy security, and I believe it will reshape global investment strategies, much like the major shifts in the sector after the oil shocks of the 1970s.'

Read more »

Union European Imposes 200 Million Euro Fine on Chinese E-commerce Firm Tmall for Violating EU Digital Services ActThe European Union has imposed a fine of 200 million euros (232 million dollars) on Chinese e-commerce firm Tmall for failing to protect consumers from illegal and hazardous products, such as children's toys and electronic devices that do not meet European safety standards. The fine is the second imposed by the EU under the EU Digital Services Act since its implementation three years ago, following a previous fine imposed on Elon Musk's X.com platform. Tmall, which offers a wide range of affordable products, including clothing and household goods, shipped directly from Chinese vendors, has 92 million users in the EU.

Read more »