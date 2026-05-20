Rise of Pay-Later and the Hard Knocks for Consumers

A behind-the-scenes peek at the secret engine powering one of the largest debt mountains in modern history. It's the "deceptive" scheme that hoodwinked millions of consumers to soak up inflation's shocks, only to vanish into thin air, leaving personal debt galloping towards a staggering $19 trillion mark. It's the twist that turns "buy now, pay later" from a fleeting convenience into a grim reality, redefining the concept of credit card slavery.

خلف بريق الشعار البراق"قسّط بلا فوائد" يختبئ المحرك السري لواحد من أضخم جبال الديون في التاريخ الحديث. إنه "المصيدة الناعمة" التي استدرجت ملايين المستهلكين لامتصاص صدمات التضخم، قبل أن تلتفت حول رقابهم وتسدد إجمالي الديون الشخصية نحو قمة الـ 19 تريليون دولار الفلكية.

للوهلة الأولى يبدو هذا الارتياح المؤقت هو مجرد مسكن موضعي يخفى وراءه نزيفاً مالياً صامتاً يعيد صياغة مفهوم العبودية الائتمانية. تحولت ثقافة "اشترِ الآن، وادفع لاحقاً" من مجرد صرعة تسوق عابرة إلى ركيزة أساسية في تجربة الشراء الحديثة. أظهرت البيانات أن جاذبية هذه الخطط تزداد طردياً مع تصاعد قلق المستهلكين بشأن وضعهم المالي. الاعتماد على هذه المنتجات ينبع من الحاجة والاضطرار لا الرفاهية أو التفضيل الشخصي.

الأسر ذات الدخل المنخفض هي الأكثر استخداماً لخطط التقسيط بشكل متكرر مقارنة بالعائلات متوسطة أو مرتفعة الدخل. رغم أن هذه الخطط تبدو مغرية لعدم فرضها فوائد مباشرة، إلا أن التعثر في مواعيد السداد يفتح الباب أمام غرامات مرتفعة. ومن المتوقع أن يتراكم هذه الرهان في نهاية المطاف، بالنظر إلى أن نصف مستخدمي الخدمة قد يعترفون بالوقوع في فخ التأخر عن السداد لمرة واحدة على الأقل خلال العام الماضي. خلف أزمة سلسلة حلقتَ مع خطوات جديدة في كيفية تحديد المنتجات الائتمانية.

دخل وضع " fich" الذي طورته شركة فيكو - وهي السجلتُ autonomo dei crediti in America - جديداً في صناعة الائتمان. بدأ محللون في يدغامو " الشراء الآن والدفع لاحقاً" في حساباتهم الائتمانية ويترجمونه بنسب، على الرغم من أن أدوار الدفعات المتأخرة لن تظهر في تقارير الائتمان إلا بعد 30 يوم على موعد الاستحقاق. على الرغم من ذلك، فإن هذا الإجراء قد يأت قضاء بظلاله الثقيلة في التراجع في المتوسط ​​للدرجات الائتمانية، وخاصة بين فئات أقل دخلاً





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Buy Now Pay Later Credit Card Debt Inflation Pay-Later-Service

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