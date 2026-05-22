Rise in US Stock Indexes as Optimism (...) Lulls in Oil Prices and Talks on a Middle East Peace Accord

The US stock market saw a slight increase in the S&P 500 index and the NASDAQ, while European stock markets remained unchanged, amid optimism in the Middle East peace talks and a decline in oil prices. However, geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US and the possibility of new restrictions on Iran's economic activities in the Strait of Hormuz continued to dominate the news cycle.

اختم المؤشر ستاندر اند بورز 500 التداولات في وول ستريت يوم الخميس على ارتفاع طفيف بعد جلسة تداول متشقلة في ظل انخفاض أسعار النفط وتفاؤل المستثمرين بالقرب من إبرام اتفاق سلام في الشرق الأوسط، حتى مع تباين مواقف الولايات المتحدة و إيران بشكل مباشر بشأن مخزون اليورانيوم الإيراني وسيطرة طهران على مضيق هرمز.

وبعد تراجعها في الفترة الصباحية، انتعشت الأسهم تدريجيا خلال تداولات ما بعد الظهر بينما تحولت أسعار النفط من الارتفاع إلى الانخفاض مع مراقبة المستثمرين مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بحثا عن أخبار حول التقدم في عملية السلام. وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إن هناك بعض مؤشرات جيدة حول المحادثات لكنه أشار إلى أنه لن يتسنى إبرام اتفاق دبلوماسي مع إيران إذا طبقت نظام رسوم عبور في مضيق هرمز...

وعزا جيسون برايد رئيس قسم استراتيجيات وبحوث الاستثمار لدى جلينميد التقلبات التي شهدتها جلسة اليوم إلى ردود فعل المستثمرين على التكهنات حول الوضع الجيوسياسي..





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Iran Strait Of Hormuz Economic Activities Middle East Peace Talks

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