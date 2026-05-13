Reception and Discussion of Topics by UAE Leaders

The text describes a meeting between the UAE's President and the Emir of Dubai, discussing various topics and issues related to the nation and its citizens, with a focus on prayers for the country's security, prosperity, and unity.

NEWS TEXT: استقبل صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس الدولة «حفظه الله» سمو الشيخ عمار بن حميد النعيمي ولي عهد عجمان. وتبادل سموهما مع سمو الشيوخ والضيوف التحية والأحاديث الودية..

كما بحثا عدداً من الموضوعات والقضايا التي تتعلق بشؤون الوطن والمواطن داعيين المولى تعالى أن يديم على دولة الإمارات أمنها وعزها وازدهارها.

حضر المجلس، سمو الشيخ منصور بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس الدولة نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس ديوان الرئاسة وسمو الشيخ خالد بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان ولي عهد أبوظبي ومعالي صقر غباش رئيس المجلس الوطني الاتحادي وسمو الشيخ سيف بن محمد آل نهيان وسمو الشيخ نهيان بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس مؤسسة زايد الخير والفريق سمو الشيخ سيف بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية وسمو الشيخ حامد بن زايد آل نهيان وسمو الشيخ عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وسمو الشيخ خالد بن زايد آل الشيخ رئيس مجلس أمناء هيئة زايد لأصحاب الهمم وسمو الشيخ ذياب بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس ديوان الرئاسة للشؤون التنموية وأسر الشهداء وسمو الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان نائب رئيس ديوان الرئاسة للشؤون الخاصة وسمو الشيخ زايد بن محمد بن زايد آل نهيان و الشيخ نهيان بن مبارك آل نهيان وزير التسامح والتعايش والشيخ محمد بن حمد بن طحنون آل نهيان مستشار صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة وعدد من الشيوخ والمسؤولين والمواطنين





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UAE President Emir Of Dubai Meeting Discussion Topics Nation Citizens Security Prosperity Unity

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