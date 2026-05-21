Real Madrid Interested in Signing Rodri from Manchester City

Real Madrid, the Spanish football club, is reportedly interested in signing Rodri, a Spanish international midfielder from Manchester City. The move is being discussed due to Rodri's desire to play for Real Madrid and the club's interest in adding new talent and a balance in midfield.

بدأت ملامح الميركاتو الصيفي المستقبلي تتشكل مبكراً داخل أروقة نادي ريال مدريد الإسباني، حيث أفادت تقارير صحافية بوجود رغبة حقيقية ومتبادلة بين النادي الملكي ونجم مانشستر سيتي، الدولي الإسباني رودري، للتعاون يوماً ما.

وحسب الإعلامي الإيطالي فابريزيو رومانو فإن اللاعب عبّر عن تطلعه لارتداء قميص الميرينغي في المستقبل، وهو ما يقابله اهتمام ملحوظ من إدارة فلورنتينو بيريز التي تبحث عن ضخ دماء جديدة وعنصر توازن تكتيكي في خط وسط الفريق. ورغم هذا الاهتمام الكبير بضم واحد من أفضل لاعبي الارتكاز في العالم، إلا أن إدارة ريال مدريد وضعت شرطاً صارماً، وهو عدم الانجرار وراء دفع مبالغ خيالية أو الدخول في مزادات "مجنونة" للحصول على خدماته.

وقال: "النادي يسعى لإدارة الصفقة بذكاء اقتصادي تام، مستنداً إلى الاستراتيجية المالية الصارمة التي يتبعها الملكي في السنوات الأخيرة لحماية استقراره المالي وضمان التوازن في سقف الرواتب". وتابع أن العامل الحاسم الذي يبرر موقف ريال مدريد الاقتصادي هو الوضع التعاقدي للاعب الإسباني، حيث ينتهي عقد رودري مع السيتيزنز في صيف عام 2027.

هذا يعني أنه في حال قرر النادي التحرك الفعلي لضمه، سيكون متبقٍ في عقده عام واحد فقط، مما يمنح إدارة الميرينغي أوراق ضغط قوية تبرر الاكتفاء بدفع "رسوم انتقال عادية" ومنطقية تتماشى مع الشهور المتبقية في عقده، بدلاً من الرضوخ لطلبات مانشستر سيتي التعجيزية. وتشير تقارير إعلامية أخرى إلى أن النادي منفتح تماماً على إتمام هذه الخطوة، لكن القرار النهائي سيُتخذ بناءً على تقييم دقيق للوضع الفني للفريق والاحتياجات الفعلية لخط الوسط حينها.

وفي سياق متصل، يربط مراقبون هذه الصفقة بالتطورات الأخيرة والقرار المرتقب للمدرب البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو، حيث يرى البعض أن لخياراته الفنية وتوصياته دوراً قد يسرّع أو يوجّه مسار المفاوضات مستقبلاً لإعادة صياغة التكتيك المدريدي





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