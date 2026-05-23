Return of Traditional Dogtrot House Design to Combat Hot and Humid Climates

In the face of rising global temperatures and the widespread reliance on air conditioners to cool homes, a traditional architectural style from the southern United States, known as the 'Dogtrot House' or 'Manafret Houses,' is regaining attention among architects for its natural and effective approach to reducing heat and humidity.

في وقت تتزايد فيه درجات الحرارة عالمياً ويعتمد ملايين الأشخاص على أجهزة التكييف لتبريد منازلهم، يبرز مجدداً نموذج معماري تقليدي من جنوب الولايات المتحدة يعود إلى قرون مضت.

يقوم هذا الطرح المعروف باسم "منازل الدوجتروت" (Dogtrot Houses) على فكرة بسيطة لكنها فعالة وهي تقسيم المنزل إلى قسمين يفصل بينهما ممر مفتوح يسمح بمرور الهواء. هذا النموذج يعيد الاهتمام في الأوساط المعمارية باعتباره نموذجاً قادراً على تقديم حلول طبيعية للتبريد في مواجهة المناخ الحار والرطب.

ويتكون هذا النمط السكني التقليدي من كتلتين سكنيتين مغلقتين تحت سقف واحد، يفصل بينهما ممر مركزي مفتوح ومغطى في الوقت نفسه، هذا الفراغ الوسطي ليس مساحة هامشية بل عنصر تصميمي أساسي يؤدي وظائف متعددة، أبرزها السماح بمرور الرياح عبر المنزل. يعمل هذا الممر كمجرى تهوية طبيعي حيث يدخل الهواء من أحد الجانبين ويمر عبر الفراغ المفتوح مما يساعد على دفع الهواء الساخن إلى الخارج وبالتالي تقليل الشعوربالاختناق داخل الغرف المغلقة.

كما أن السقف الذي يغطي هذا الممر يوفر منطقة ظل دائمة، ما يحوّل الفضاء المركزي إلى مساحة قابلة للاستخدام في فترات النهار الحارة سواء للجلوس أو الحركة أو التفاعل الاجتماعي. انتشر هذا النموذج المعماري في جنوب الولايات المتحدة وقد لاقى اهتماماً في الأوساط المعمارية مؤخراً. ويرجع ذلك إلى أن المنازل التقليدية في المنطقة قد أدى تراكم الحرارة داخلها إلى الشعور بالحرارة وعدم الراحة.

وجاءت فكرة الدوجتروت كحل بسيط وعملي تقسيم المسكن بصور مبنية على مرجافته المفتوحة لتسمح بتدفق الهواء بحرية مع الحفاظ على سقف يوفّر الظل والحماية من أشعة الشمس المباشرة. وبذلك لم يكن الهدف تصميم المنزل بعيدا عن البيئة الخارجية، بل العكس: استخدام عناصر المناخ نفسها، الرياح والظل، لتحسين جودة المعيشة داخل المنزل.

نظرًا للتغيرات العالمية في المناخ وتحول الميول والممارسات المتعلقة بالطاقة الكهربائية ، يبرز نموذج "منزل الدوجتروت" مرة أخرى في الاهتمام المعماري كحل فعال للتبريد بطريقةnaturalley والظليل وأول استخدام تصميم الهواء كجزء أساسي من تصميم المبنى بدلاً من مجرد عنصر ثانوة لتجنب درجة الحرارة داخل المبنى. يبرز أيضًا التأثير للأحياء والمدن والشعوب ذات المناخ الحار بما في ذلك المناطق الواسعة من العالم العربي في تصميم الفناء الداخلي والممرات المفتوحة والشرفات المظللة من أجل تحسين تدفق الهواء داخل المباني .

ومع ذلك ، يلاحظ التقرير عدم وجود معادلة ثابتة يمكن تطبيقها على جميع الحالات لخفض درجات الحرارة داخل المباني ، حيث يعتمد الأداء الحراري لأي منزل على مجموعة عوامل من بينها موقع البناء واتجاه الشمس وحركة الرياح وطريقة توزيع الغرف. على عكس الأنماط المعاصرة التي يتم بناؤها استخدام نوافذ صغيرة وقليلًا من ترحيب الهواء المتقاطعة والعديد من الجدران المغلقة تساهم في احتباس الحرارة داخل الفراغات السكنية.

يوفر النموذج الجديد صورةً معماريةً مختلفةً يقوم على جعل الهواء جزءاً من البنية الأساسية للمبنى ، وليس عنصراً ثانوياً وتقترح الدراسة اللزمة التي يتم بناء العديد من المنازل الحديثة بطريقة تستهلك المزيد من الدروم. تصميم التهوية يهدف إلى تحسين جودة الهواء وتقليل الإحساس بالاختناق وتحسين مساحات الظل. على الرغم من بساطتها ، إلا أن هذا التصميم يوفر نموذجاً شاملاً يجمع بين التهوية الطبيعية والظل والاستخدام الوظيفي للمساحات ، في حل واحد يعكس قدرة العمارة التقليدية على مواجهة تحديات المناخ الحديث





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Dogtrot House Manafret House Southern United States Climate Change Increased Reliance On Air Conditioning Natural And Effective Approach To Reducing Hea Improving Home Climate Through Architectural D Architectural Style Inspired By Vernacular Arc Enhancing Thermal Comfort Through Architectura Improving Indoor Air Quality And Reducing Feel

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