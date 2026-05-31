Researchers Train Brain Cells on 'Doom' Circuit

Australian researchers have successfully trained brain cells on a 'Doom' circuit, demonstrating the potential of this technology in various fields such as robotics, real-time learning, healthcare, and drug design.

باحثون أستراليون تدربوا خلايا عصبية مستزرعة على رقاقة 'سي إل 1' للعب 'دوم' بإشارات كهربائية، مع تطبيقات للطب والروبوتات وكفاءة طاقة عالية. نجح باحثون أستراليون في تدريب خلايا دماغية مستزرعة على رقاقة إلكترونية في المختبر، على لعبة التصويب 'دوم' التي اشتهرت في التسعينات، ويؤكدون أن هذه ليست سوى البداية لما يمكن أن يحقّقه مشروعهم الأشبه بالخيال العلمي.

وطوّر خبراء التكنولوجيا الحيوية في شركة 'كورتيكال لابس' الأسترالية هذه التقنية المبنية على نمط عمل الشبكات العصبية في الدماغ. ويتكوّن كلّ من هذه 'الحواسيب البيولوجية' بحسب تسميتها، من نحو مئتي ألف خلية دماغيّة بشريّة حيّة استُزرعت من خلايا جذعية مستمدّة من تبرّعات بالدم. وبعد إتقانها لعبة الكمبيوتر البسيطة 'بونغ' التي تقضي بتحريك مضرب صعوداً ونزولاً لإرسال كرة عبر شبكة، تم الانتقال بالاختبار إلى مستوى أكثر تطوّراً.

أوضح آلون لوفلر، كبير علماء التطبيقات في 'كورتيكال لابس', أن الخلايا كانت أساساً 'بمستوى مبتدئ لم يسبق له أن مارس لعبة فيديو'. أما في لعبة 'دوم' فيتعيّن على اللاعب الانغماس في عالم افتراضي ثلاثي الأبعاد لاستكشاف محيطه والقضاء على الأعداء، وهي ليست بالمهمة السهلة بالنسبة إلى كتلة من الخلايا. وروى لوفلر بدايات التدريب، فقال إن الخلايا 'كانت تصطدم بالجدران كثيراً وتطلق النار عليها وتستدير، وتقوم بأمور طريفة مشابهة'. وتابع 'مع الوقت، بدأت تستهدف الأعداء بمزيد من الانتظام والدقة'.

ورغم ذلك، لا يمكن القول إن التنفيذ بات مثاليّاً؛ فحين يتعيّن على الخلايا قتل أحد الأعداء في اللعبة، ما زالت تقوم بعدّة محاولات، مطلقة النار في مختلف الاتجاهات بشكل عشوائي قبل إصابة الهدف. لكن 'كورتيكال لابس' تؤكد أن هذا المشروع البحثي يثبت أن بإمكان الخلايا العصبية التكيف مع المحفزات بصورة آنيّة وإنجاز مهمّة تعلّم موجّه نحو هدف محدّد. ما قام به الباحثون عملياً أنّهم حوّلوا البيئة الرقمية للعبة إلى إشارات كهربائية يمكن للخلايا العصبيّة فهمها.

وعند ظهور عدوّ، تقوم أقطاب كهربائيّة محدّدة بتحفيز الخلايا الموجودة على الرقاقة التي أطلق عليها اسم 'سي إل 1', ما يحثّها على الاستجابة. وبناءً على النشاط العصبي المرصود، تترجَم هذه الاستجابة داخل اللعبة إلى إطلاق النار أو التحرك إلى اليمين أو إلى اليسار. ويراقب الباحثون النشاط الكهربائي للخلايا العصبية على شاشة كمبيوتر متّصلة بالرقاقة، فيظهر النشاط على شكل آلاف النقاط الصغيرة. ويقومون لاحقاً بتعديل الإشارات المرسلة إلى الخلايا العصبية من أجل تدريبها.

لا تقتصر قدرات الرقاقة 'سي إل 1' على ألعاب الفيديو، بل يقول الباحث بريت كاغان الذي يقود المشروع 'بدأنا للتوّ نلمح ما يمكن لهذه الخلايا المستزرعة القيام به عند دمجها في أنظمة مثل رقاقاتنا سي إل 1'. ويضيف 'تم اختبار خلايانا العصبيّة المستزرعة لمجموعة من المهام' معدّداً استخدامها في 'مجال الروبوتات، ومهام التعلّم في الوقت الفعليّ المماثل للذكاء الاصطناعي، فضلاً عن الرعاية الصحية والطب ونمذجة الأمراض وفحص العقاقير وحتى الطب الشخصي'.

وقال بريت كاغان إن الرقاقة 'سي إل 1' هي 'شكل من الذكاء أكثر استدامة وقوة'. وأوضح أن الدماغ البشري لا يحتاج إلا إلى نحو 20 واط من الطاقة، وهو مستوى من الكفاءة لم يكن ممكناً إلى الآن تحقيقه في مجالات المعلوماتية والذكاء الاصطناعي التي تستهلك الكثير من الطاقة. وأضاف كاغان أنه على الرغم من أن تقنية الشركة الأسترالية 'ليس هدفها أن تحلّ محلّ ما يفعله الذكاء الاصطناعي', إلا أنها صمّمت 'لتمنحنا قدرات لم تكن متاحة لنا من قبل'





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Brain Cells Training Doom Circuit Robotics Real-Time Learning Healthcare Drug Design

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