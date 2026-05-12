Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé and Bayern Munich's Oliver Kahn Win Major Awards

Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain and Oliver Kahn of Bayern Munich have won major awards in France.

فاز عثمان ديمبلي نجم فريق باريس سان جيرمان بجائزة أفضل لاعب في الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم للمرة الثانية على التوالي خلال النسخة 34 من حفل جوائز رابطة اللاعبين المحترفين الفرنسية الذي أقيم بالعاصمة الفرنسية، باريس.

وتفوق ديمبلي في سباق هذه الجائزة على زميليه في الفريق الباريسي، نونو مينديس وفيتينيا، وفلوران توفان مهاجم لانس، والإنجليزي ماسون غرينوود، نجم أولمبيك مارسيليا. وانتزع نجم الفريق الباريسي الجائزة بعد مشاركته أساسيا في 9 مباريات فقط بالدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم، علما بأنه سجل 10 أهداف وصنع 6 أهداف لزملائه في 20 مباراة بالدوري هذا الموسم.

كما حقق ديمبلي، الفائز بجائزة الكرة الذهبية لأفضل لاعب في العالم العام الماضي 2025 خلال نفس الحفل جائزة أخرى بفوزه بأفضل هدف في الدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم. وتسلّم أوليسيه الجائزة تقديرا لموسمه الرائع مع بايرن ميونخ بطل الدوري الألماني هذا الموسم، والذي وصل لقبل نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، ويستعد لمواجهة شتوتغارت في نهائي كأس ألمانيا.

وقال أوليسيه بعد تسلمه الجائزة "أتشرف كثيرا بهذا الإنجاز، أنا سعيد للغاية، أشكر زملائي في الفريق، أتطلع إلى بذل قصارى جهدي مع المنتخب الفرنسي هذا الصيف لأرفع اسم بلادي عاليا في منافسات كأس العالم". وفي نفس الحفل، فاز ديزيريه دوي نجم باريس سان جيرمان الذي احتفل مؤخرا بخوض مباراته رقم 100 مع الفريق بجائزة أفضل لاعب شاب للعام الثاني على التوالي.

كذلك فاز روبن ريسير حارس مرمى لانس بجائزة أفضل حارس في الدوري الفرنسي هذا الموسم، وانتزع مدربه بيير ساج جائزة أفضل مدير فني في الدوري الفرنسي متفوقا على كل من لويس إنريكي (باريس سان جيرمان)، باولو فونسيكا (أولمبيك ليون)، وبرونو جينيسيو (رين). وفي نفس الحفل، فاز النجم الإيفواري المعتزل، ديديه دروغبا، مهاجم مارسيليا وغانغون ولومان السابق بجائزة أفضل مواطن، تقديرا لدور مؤسسته في دعم المجتمعات المحرومة





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Football Paris Saint-Germain Bayern Munich Kylian Mbappé Oliver Kahn Best Player Best Young Player Best Goal Best Goalkeeper Best Manager Best Citizen

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