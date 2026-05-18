Paris Group of Seven Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting on Global Economic and Geopolitical Challenges

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven (G7) in Paris on Monday was held against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, rising energy prices, and global trade tensions. The meeting aimed to demonstrate the importance of international cooperation and diversity in addressing the complex economic and geopolitical challenges facing the world today. The discussions centered around the impact of the ongoing war in the Middle East on global energy prices, the need to diversify energy sources, and the potential impact of the conflict on global supply chains. The meeting also addressed the need to reduce dependence on China in the supply of critical minerals and elements used in advanced technologies and energy sectors, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the need for coordinated economic and financial support for both countries.

اجتماعات وزراء مالية ومحافظو البنوك المركزية لدول مجموعة السبع في باريس، اليوم الاثنين، شهدت تصاعد المخاوف المتعلقة بالحرب في الشرق الأوسط، ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، والتوترات التجارية العالمية.

وقد أكد وزير المالية الفرنسي، رولان ليسكور، أن الاجتماع يمثل فرصة لإثبات أهمية التعددية والتعاون الدولي في مواجهة الأزمات الاقتصادية والجيوسياسية المتسارعة. وفي هذا السياق، تناول الاجتماع تداعيات الحصار الإيراني لمضيق هرمز على أسعار الطاقة العالمية، حيث حذر وزير المالية الألماني، لارس كلينغبايل، من تأثير الحرب الحالية على النمو الاقتصادي العالمي، داعياً إلى بذل كل الجهود الممكنة لإنهاء الصراع واستعادة الاستقرار.

كما حذر رئيس البنك المركزي الألماني، يواكيم ناجيل، من التراجع السريع في المخزونات النفطية التجارية العالمية، مع التهديد من نقص الوقود والطاقة في ظل استمرار الحرب وارتفاع الطلب الموسمي على الوقود والطاقة. وقد ناقش وزراء المالية أيضاً سبل تقليل الاعتماد على الصين في مجال المعادن النادرة والعناصر الحيوية، بعد فرض قيودها على صادرات بعض المواد الاستراتيجية.

وقد تطرقت الاجتماعات أيضاً إلى الحرب في أوكرانيا، حيث دعا المفوض الأوروبي للشؤون الاقتصادية، فالديس دومبروفسكيس، إلى تشديد العقوبات المفروضة على روسيا، بينما طالب وزير المالية الأوكراني، سيرغي مارشينكو، دول مجموعة السبع بمواصلة دعم كييف مالياً وتعزيز العقوبات ضد روسيا. وقد شهد الاجتماع أيضاً زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب، إلى الصين ولقائه مع الرئيس الصيني، شي جين بينغ، والتي لم تسفر عن اختراقات كبيرة في الملفات التجارية، رغم استمرار الهدنة الجمركية بين أكبر اقتصادين في العالم.

وقد رأى مراقبون أن اجتماعات باريس تمثل اختباراً لقدرة الاقتصادات الكبرى على تنسيق استجابة موحدة للتحديات الجيوسياسية والاقتصادية المتشابكة، في وقت تواجه فيه الأسواق العالمية ضغوطاً متزايدة مرتبطة بالطاقة والتضخم وسلاسل التوريد العالمية





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Group Of Seven Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Middle East Global Economic And Geopolitical Challenges International Cooperation Diversify Energy Sources Reduce Dependence On China Conflict In Ukraine Coordinated Economic And Financial Support

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