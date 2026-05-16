Palestinian Families in Jerusalem's Old City Forced to Evacuate Homes for Israeli Development Project

In the heart of Jerusalem's Old City, Palestinian families are being forced to evacuate their homes to make way for an Israeli development project. The project, known as the King's Garden, is a controversial plan to transform a historic Palestinian neighborhood into a Jewish-only park.

في أسفل وادٍ شديد الانحدار ومكتظ بالسكان أسفل أسوار مدينة القدس القديمة، اهتزت الأرض في الأسابيع الأخيرة بفعل المطارق الهوائية والجرافات، إذ طُلب من سكان حي البستان إخلاء منازلهم لإفساح المجال أمام مشروع حدائق الملك، وهو متنزّه إسرائيلي، بحسب تقرير لصحيفة"الغارديان".

لقد كانت هذه هي أصوات القدس لعقود من الزمن، حيث سعت إسرائيل إلى فرض هويتها على شرق المدينة المحتل، مع محو طابعها الفلسطيني، وعادة ما يكون عمال الدولة والبلدية هم من يقودون الجرافات، ولكن في حي البستان، في ظل المسجد الأقصى الذي يعود تاريخه إلى القرن الحادي عشر، يأتي الضجيج من مشروع تطوير أحدث، إنه صوت الفلسطينيين وهم يهدمون منازل عائلاتهم





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