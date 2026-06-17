Programme Economic in Shanghai Supports SMEs in Abu Dhabi for International Markets

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Young Business Council organized a comprehensive economic program in Shanghai, China, to support the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Abu Dhabi into international markets and enhance business and investment cooperation with the Chinese business community. The program took place during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai.

شبكة مجلس الأعمال للشباب في أبوظبي، وهي وحدة غرفة تجارة وصناعة أبوظبي، نظم برنامجاً اقتصادياً شاملاً في مدينة شنغهاي الصينية، بهدف تعزيز حضور الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة في أبوظبي في الأسواق الدولية وزيادة التعاون التجاري والاستثماري مع مجتمع الأعمال الصيني.

وقد شهد البرنامج مشاركة وفد من مجلس الأعمال للشباب في المنتدى أبوظبي للاستثمار (ADIF) في شنغهاي، حيث جمعت نخبة من رواد الأعمال وممثلي الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة من أبوظبي مع قادة أعمال وشركات وجهات داعمة للابتكار وريادة الأعمال في الصين. وقد تضمن البرنامج تنظيم طاولة مستديرة استراتيجية بعنوان 'اقتصادات المستقبل وريادة الأعمال العابرة للحدود'، حيث ناقش المشاركون سبل تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التصنيع المتقدم والذكاء الاصطناعي والاستدامة والابتكار، إضافة إلى تبادل الخبرات واستعراض فرص الشراكات المستقبلية بين الجانبين.

كما نظم المجلس سلسلة من اجتماعات الأعمال الثنائية (B2B) بين الشركات الإماراتية ونظيراتها الصينية، أسفرت عن أكثر من 27 اجتماعاً مباشراً مع 15 جهة وشركة صينية، ما أتاح للشركات المشاركة استكشاف فرص جديدة للتوسع والتعاون التجاري والاستثماري وتبني علاقات استراتيجية تدعم نموها في الأسواق الدولية





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Abu Dhabi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Young Business Council Economic Program Shanghai China Smes International Markets Business And Investment Cooperation Chinese Business Community Abu Dhabi Investment Forum Collaboration Innovation Manufacturing Artificial Intelligence Sustainability Entrepreneurship Strategic Table B2B Meetings Collaboration Opportunities Future Economic Sectors Future Business Partnerships Future Market Opportunities

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